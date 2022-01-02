comscore Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch launched in India with 60 sports modes: Check price, specifications, features
News

Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch launched in India at Rs 3,999

Wearables

As far as specifications are concerned, the Noise ColorFit Caliber flaunts a 1.69-inch TFT display with 240x280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch includes a three-axis accelerometer and is paired with SpO2 and 24x7 heart rate monitoring sensors.

Noise ColorFit Caliber smartwatch

Noise has launched another affordable smartwatch Noise ColorFit Caliber in the Indian market. The smartwatch has excellent features like color display and 15 days battery life. Additionally, the company claims that the Noise ColorFit caliber can also measure body temperature. Apart from this, the watch also has several health-tracking features, including blood-oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and heart rate monitor. The smartwatch comes preloaded with 60 sports modes and supports over 150 customizable cloud watch faces. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, a 7-day battery-life launched in India

Price in India

The Noise ColorFit caliber is priced at Rs 3,999 in India. However, it can be purchased from Flipkart at an initial price of Rs 1,999, given on the Flipkart mobile app. The smartwatch will go on sale on January 6 at 12 pm. It is introduced in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White colors. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 with 60+ sports mode to launch in India tomorrow at Rs 4,999

Specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Noise ColorFit Caliber flaunts a 1.69-inch TFT display with 240×280 pixels resolution. The smartwatch includes a three-axis accelerometer paired with SpO2 and 24×7 heart rate monitoring sensors. The company claims that the watch can monitor stress, sleep, and menstrual cycles and measure body temperature. However, it cannot be used as a replacement for medical equipment. The new Noise ColorFit Caliber includes 60 sports modes to help fitness lovers track their fitness. It also comes with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Brio launched in India at Rs 2,999 to take on Mi Band 6, Realme Band 2

It supports more than 150 customizable cloud watch faces. The smartwatch also comes with a silicone wrist strap that can be adjusted according to the size of your wrist.

The newly launched smartwatch can provide notification alerts when paired with an Android phone or iPhone like other smartwatches. It also comes with Bluetooth support. A magnetic charger is available in the smartwatch for charging.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2022 10:37 AM IST

