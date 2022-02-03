Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz has debuted in India at a price of Rs 4,999. This smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling functionality that lets users attend voice calls directly from the smartwatch. It also comes with a 24×7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen tracker, support for a voice assistant, 9 sports modes and more. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch, Apple Watch Series 8 and more smartwatches to debut in 2022

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz pricing, availability, sale offers

As mentioned earlier, the smartwatch is priced at Rs 4,999 in India. As a part of an introductory offer, buyers can purchase it at Rs 3,499. In terms of colours, Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz comes in Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Olive Gold, and Silver Grey colour variants. Also Read - Top fitness bands and smartwatches of 2021: Mi Band 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

The smartwatch is now available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and the Noise online store. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, a 7-day battery-life launched in India

From making calls, playing music, checking the weather, get everything done from your smartwatch. Check out Noise’s first-ever calling smartwatch, #ColorFitIconBuzz ft. voice assistance, built-in games & more. Buy now at just ₹ 3,499. Available at Amazon, Flipkart & gonoise. pic.twitter.com/DTbuklZBzX — Noise (@gonoise) February 2, 2022

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz specifications, features

The newly-launched Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz features a 1.69-inch TFT colour display that offers a 240×280 pixel resolution. It also comes with support for a voice assistant that will allow users to make calls, play music, check the weather updates by giving simple voice commands. Google Assistant and Siri can be activated on the watch. In terms of features, it comes with a heart rate tracker and a blood oxygen monitor.

The smartwatch also allows users to see notification alerts for calls, text messages, emails and more, given that it is connected to a smartphone. As mentioned earlier, users can attend calls directly from the watch without reaching the phone via its Bluetooth calling functionality. Users can also check their recent call records and contacts directly from the watch.

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz comes with 9 sports modes that include cycling, running, walking, yoga and more. It also comes preloaded with Noise Health Suite that enables fitness tracking. The smartwatch comes with two in-built games. It has more than 100 customizable watchfaces and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

As for the battery, the company claims that it can last up to 7 days on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and is compatible with devices running on at least Android 4 and iOS 8.