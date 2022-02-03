comscore Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch launched in India: Specs, pricing, sale offers
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched in India
News

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch with Bluetooth calling launched in India

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch comes with support for a voice assistant that will allow users to make calls, play music, check the weather updates by giving simple voice commands.

noise colorfit icon buzz

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz has debuted in India at a price of Rs 4,999. This smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling functionality that lets users attend voice calls directly from the smartwatch. It also comes with a 24×7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen tracker, support for a voice assistant, 9 sports modes and more. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch, Apple Watch Series 8 and more smartwatches to debut in 2022

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz pricing, availability, sale offers

As mentioned earlier, the smartwatch is priced at Rs 4,999 in India. As a part of an introductory offer, buyers can purchase it at Rs 3,499. In terms of colours, Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz comes in Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Olive Gold, and Silver Grey colour variants. Also Read - Top fitness bands and smartwatches of 2021: Mi Band 6, Apple Watch Series 7 and more

The smartwatch is now available for purchase on AmazonFlipkart, and the Noise online store. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, a 7-day battery-life launched in India

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz specifications, features

The newly-launched Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz features a 1.69-inch TFT colour display that offers a 240×280 pixel resolution. It also comes with support for a voice assistant that will allow users to make calls, play music, check the weather updates by giving simple voice commands. Google Assistant and Siri can be activated on the watch. In terms of features, it comes with a heart rate tracker and a blood oxygen monitor.

The smartwatch also allows users to see notification alerts for calls, text messages, emails and more, given that it is connected to a smartphone. As mentioned earlier, users can attend calls directly from the watch without reaching the phone via its Bluetooth calling functionality. Users can also check their recent call records and contacts directly from the watch.

The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz comes with 9 sports modes that include cycling, running, walking, yoga and more. It also comes preloaded with  Noise Health Suite that enables fitness tracking. The smartwatch comes with two in-built games. It has more than 100 customizable watchfaces and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

As for the battery, the company claims that it can last up to 7 days on a single charge. It supports Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and is compatible with devices running on at least Android 4 and iOS 8.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 3, 2022 9:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp
Photo Gallery
Here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp
From Communities to limited Google Drive storage, here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp

Photo Gallery

From Communities to limited Google Drive storage, here are the top 5 features coming to WhatsApp

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch launched in India: Specs, pricing, sale offers

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch launched in India: Specs, pricing, sale offers

iPhone 13 available for around Rs 50,000 for some users: Check the limited period deal

Deals

iPhone 13 available for around Rs 50,000 for some users: Check the limited period deal

Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

Gaming

Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

Check these new Microsoft Teams features that will make your meetings better

Apps

Check these new Microsoft Teams features that will make your meetings better

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple

Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months

Sony to launch over 10 new live service games to take on Microsoft, Epic Games

WhatsApp users may soon be able to delete 2-day-old messages

BlackBerry to sell $600 million worth of patents to US-based company: Here's why

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Related Topics

Related Stories

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch launched in India: Specs, pricing, sale offers

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz smartwatch launched in India: Specs, pricing, sale offers
Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications

Wearables

Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 smartwatch launched in India with period tracking: Check price, specifications
Oppo Watch Free to launch in India soon, listed on official website: Check price, specifications, features

Wearables

Oppo Watch Free to launch in India soon, listed on official website: Check price, specifications, features
Fossil, Razer showcase limited edition smartwatch at CES 2022; Skagen Falster Gen 6 also unveiled

Wearables

Fossil, Razer showcase limited edition smartwatch at CES 2022; Skagen Falster Gen 6 also unveiled
Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch launched in India with 60 sports modes: Check price, specifications, features

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch launched in India with 60 sports modes: Check price, specifications, features

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for Today (3 February): फ्री फायर में आज जीतें Gun Skin, Pets और कई रिवॉर्ड, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Asus ने उतारा नया लैप्टॉप, टच-स्क्रीन के साथ मिलेगा 360-डिग्री हिंज

Microsoft और Sony की छत के नीचे हैं कितने गेमिंग स्टूडियो? जानें किस गेम का कौन है मालिक

Garena Free Fire के 5 शानदार पेट, DJ Alok के साथ मिलकर जीतने में करेंगे आपकी मदद

Telegram Tips: ऐप से बाहर आए बिना ही अपनी भाषा में ट्रांसलेट कर सकते हैं मैसेज, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple
Gaming
Wordle has a secret hard mode for players who find it too simple
Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months

Electric Vehicle

Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months
Sony to launch over 10 new live service games to take on Microsoft, Epic Games

Gaming

Sony to launch over 10 new live service games to take on Microsoft, Epic Games
WhatsApp users may soon be able to delete 2-day-old messages

Apps

WhatsApp users may soon be able to delete 2-day-old messages
BlackBerry to sell $600 million worth of patents to US-based company: Here's why

News

BlackBerry to sell $600 million worth of patents to US-based company: Here's why

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers