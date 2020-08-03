Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch launched in India

The Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch has been launched in India and its price is set at Rs 3,999. The top features of the wearable are built-in GPS, 10 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, IP68 rating, and more. The newly launched Noise smartwatch can be purchased via Amazon.in. It will go on sale from August 6 and will also be available through the Gonoise.com website. Also Read - Oppo Watch with Google's WearOS launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch: Features, specs

The device comes with a 1.4-inch LCD touchscreen display with 320 x 320 pixels resolution. The newly launched Noise ColorFit Nav smartwatch offers 10 sports modes. These include walking, cycling, dancing, badminton, yoga, running, and strength training. You also get sedentary alerts and IP68 water- and dust-resistant rating. There is no 5ATM water rating, which the Amazfit Bip S Lite watch offers. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch flash sale in India on July 29 via Flipkart: Price, features

The fitness watch also comes with customizable watch faces, and sleep tracking. You will be able to check social media app notifications and control music from the wearable. The newly launched Noise smartwatch features a square display, similar to the Colorfit Pro 2. The Noise Colorfit Nav features an in-built GPS for accurate distance tracking, steps count, and calories burnt through the day. Also Read - Honor MagicWatch 2 new update adds 85 new workout modes and more

Users will also get alerts on receiving a text or call. The company says that users will be able to reply with a “quick messages” feature. Amazon will be selling the device in two colors, including Camo Green and Stealth Black. Amazon has already published a dedicated microsite for the watch and the ‘Notify Me’ button is also available. So, if you are interested in buying this Noise wearable, then push the button and fill in the details to get sale notification on time.