Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Buds VS103 launched in India: Price, specifications

Noise has launched a new smartwatch alongside a pair of truly wireless earbuds in India, dubbed Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist and Buds VS103, respectively. ColorFit Pro 3 Assist sports a rectangular dial and is offered in five colour options. It comes with features like SpO2 monitoring, 14 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, water resistance and more. The Noise Buds VS103 sport a stem-style design and offer a total playtime of 18 hours. Also Read - Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Buds VS103: Price in India

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist is priced at Rs 5,999 and is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 3,999 via the company’s official website. The device is offered in Jet Black, Jet Blue, Rose Pink, Smoke Green and Smoke Grey colour options. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched at $99: Here's how it differs from the regular variant

Noise Buds VS103 are priced at Rs 2,999 and are currently available at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 via Amazon. These are offered in two colour options: Black and White. Also Read - Top smartwatches under Rs 10,000 in May 2021: Realme Watch S Pro, Amazfit GTS 2e and more

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist: Specifications

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist sports a 1.55-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 320×360 pixels. The watch comes with multiple features like a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, sports modes, activity history and Alexa support. Some other features include a find my phone feature, hand wash reminders, sedentary reminders, wake gestures and more.

The watch is made out of polycarbonate material and comes with a single button on the right edge. It features 5ATM water resistance and according to the company can last for up to 10 days on a single charge thanks to the 300mAh battery. For connectivity, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 BLE support.

Noise Buds VS103: Specifications

Noise Buds VS103 sport 10mm drivers and come with support for voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri. They also feature touch control support and come with up to 18 hours of battery life. They support HyperSync technology, which enables quick pairing and come with USB Type-C charging support.