Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max smartwatches launched in India

Noise recently made quite a buzz when it launched its first smart wearable called the i1 smart glasses. But the company’s marquee product is its smartwatch. The company has now announced the launch of two more smartwatches, ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit Pro 4 Max. The latter is the company’s flagship product, but despite that label, it is among the affordable watches. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz with Bluetooth calling launched in India

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max costs Rs 3,999, but unlike its previous versions, it comes with a better display with a digital crown to navigate the smartwatch. There is also Bluetooth calling available on the ColorFit Pro 4 Max, so you can make calls but you would need a phone for tethering. That is because there is no eSIM facility on this smartwatch, and rightly so, because of the price. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999

Since it is a flagship product in the company’s new lineup, the ColorFit Pro 4 Max lets you do basic things such as setting an alarm or opening a new function by commanding voice assistants, such as Apple’s Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. That also means the ColorFit Pro 4 Max will work on iPhones as well as it would on an Android phone. Also Read - Noise Colorfit Pro 3 with SpO2 monitor, heart-rate tracker launched at Rs 3,999

As for its specifications, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max comes with a 1.80-inch TFT LCD with a resolution of 240×258 pixels. The display has a refresh rate of 40Hz, which you might find a little slow but then it justifies the price. Noise claims the display of the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max is 33 percent bigger than that of the Noise ColorFit 3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max comes with watch faces with over 150 options and support for customisability.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4s

There is also a slightly more affordable version called the ColorFit Pro 4, which costs Rs 3,499. It comes with a 1.72-inch TFT LCD with a 356×400 pixels display but with a better 60Hz display. This is 25 percent more than the display size of the ColorFit Pro 3. Both the smartwatches come with up to 7 days of battery backup, as well as IP68 resistance for water and dust resistance. The ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit 4 Pro Max come with support for real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, and stress monitoring.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max and ColorFit Pro 4’s fitness-related features include running, outdoor sports, hiking, cycling, and indoor sports, among a total of 100 sports modes.