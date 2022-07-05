comscore Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max smartwatches launched in India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Noise Colorfit Pro 4 Colorfit Pro 4 Max Bluetooth Calling Smartwatches Launched In India
News

Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max Bluetooth-calling smartwatches launched in India

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 brings a significant tech upgrade for smartwatch users with bigger display, Digital Crown, and Bluetooth calling.

noisewatch

Noise's new smartwatches come with Bluetooth calling feature.

Noise recently made quite a buzz when it launched its first smart wearable called the i1 smart glasses. But the company’s marquee product is its smartwatch. The company has now announced the launch of two more smartwatches, ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit Pro 4 Max. The latter is the company’s flagship product, but despite that label, it is among the affordable watches. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz with Bluetooth calling launched in India

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max costs Rs 3,999, but unlike its previous versions, it comes with a better display with a digital crown to navigate the smartwatch. There is also Bluetooth calling available on the ColorFit Pro 4 Max, so you can make calls but you would need a phone for tethering. That is because there is no eSIM facility on this smartwatch, and rightly so, because of the price. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999

Since it is a flagship product in the company’s new lineup, the ColorFit Pro 4 Max lets you do basic things such as setting an alarm or opening a new function by commanding voice assistants, such as Apple’s Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. That also means the ColorFit Pro 4 Max will work on iPhones as well as it would on an Android phone. Also Read - Noise Colorfit Pro 3 with SpO2 monitor, heart-rate tracker launched at Rs 3,999

As for its specifications, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max comes with a 1.80-inch TFT LCD with a resolution of 240×258 pixels. The display has a refresh rate of 40Hz, which you might find a little slow but then it justifies the price. Noise claims the display of the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max is 33 percent bigger than that of the Noise ColorFit 3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max comes with watch faces with over 150 options and support for customisability.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4s

There is also a slightly more affordable version called the ColorFit Pro 4, which costs Rs 3,499. It comes with a 1.72-inch TFT LCD with a 356×400 pixels display but with a better 60Hz display. This is 25 percent more than the display size of the ColorFit Pro 3. Both the smartwatches come with up to 7 days of battery backup, as well as IP68 resistance for water and dust resistance. The ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit 4 Pro Max come with support for real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, and stress monitoring.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max and ColorFit Pro 4’s fitness-related features include running, outdoor sports, hiking, cycling, and indoor sports, among a total of 100 sports modes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 9:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro launched with 1.64-inch display, GPS
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro launched with 1.64-inch display, GPS
Philips SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner launched in India

News

Philips SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner launched in India

Gamers spent the most on these Android, iOS titles in first half of 2022

Gaming

Gamers spent the most on these Android, iOS titles in first half of 2022

Iconic Ambassador maker Hindustan Motors to launch electric two-wheelers: Report

automobile

Iconic Ambassador maker Hindustan Motors to launch electric two-wheelers: Report

Xiaomi 12S,12S Pro launched with SD 8+ Gen 1: All details here

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12S,12S Pro launched with SD 8+ Gen 1: All details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max smartwatches launched in India

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro launched with 1.64-inch display, GPS

Philips SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner launched in India

Gamers spent the most on these Android, iOS titles in first half of 2022

Iconic Ambassador maker Hindustan Motors to launch electric two-wheelers: Report

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home
Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video
Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999