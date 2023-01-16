comscore Noise ColorFit Pro 4 smartwatch launched in India: Price, specs, availability
News

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS with in-built GPS launched in India at Rs 2,999

Wearables

The new Noise ColorFit Pro 4 smartwatch comes with a battery that lasts up to seven days on a single charge.

Highlights

  • The new smartwatch comes with a battery that lasts up to seven days on a single charge.
  • It comes with female cycle tracking along with 100 sports modes and 150+ watch faces.
  • It also features a 1.85-inch large TFT display with 600 nits of brightness.
Untitled design - 2023-01-16T164153.293

Noise Colorfit pro 4

Homegrown brand Noise has launched its new smartwatch called Noise ColorFit Pro 4 which features in-built GPS and Bluetooth calling. The highlights of the smartwatch include a 1.85-inch display that offers 600 nits of brightness, heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor. Also Read - Lenovo Yoga 9i with 13th Gen Intel Core processor launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 price

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS smartwatch is available at a starting price of Rs 2,999 on gonoise.com and Amazon, the company said in a statement. Also Read - How to book train tickets on Paytm

It comes in eight colours: Charcoal Black, Deep Wine, Mint Green, Silver Grey, Sunset Orange, Teal Blue, Rose Pink and Midnight Blue. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 specifications, features

The smartwatch comes equipped with an in-built GPS for accurate distance measurement and a workout track feature on the NoiseFit application.

It also features a 1.85-inch large TFT display with 600 nits of brightness making sure of a strain-free user experience even in the outdoors.

“We are excited to expand our fitness-tracking smartwatch range with additions to our flagship ColorFit Pro 4 series,” said Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise.

“As a consumer-centric brand, we are constantly driven to enable consumers with the desired innovation at an aspirational price and the new addition, featuring GPS tracking, is a step further in this direction,” he added.

The ColorFit Pro 4 allows wearers to experience stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphone.

Moreover, it provides “access to recent call logs and can also store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely interactive and hassle free.”

The new smartwatch comes with a battery that lasts up to seven days on a single charge, and has the inbuilt Noise Health Suite “which equips the device to track an array of vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate” and much more.

“It also comes with female cycle tracking along with 100 sports modes and 150+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and customised style,” the company said.

–With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: January 16, 2023 5:18 PM IST
