Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch with SpO2 monitor launched at Rs 1,999

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 comes with a SpO2 monitor, 7-day battery life, a 1.8-inch LCD display and more.

Noise has launched yet another affordable smartwatch called ColorFit Pulse 2 in India. The highlights of this newly launched smartwatch include 100+ cloud-based watch faces, 50 sports modes, and health-related features like SpO2 monitor, Stress monitor, Female health tracker and more. The predecessor of the ColorFit Pulse 2 is currently selling at Rs 1,799. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz with Bluetooth calling launched in India

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 pricing, availability

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 is launched in India at Rs 1,999. The smartwatch comes in Deep Wine, Jet Black, Space Blue, Mist Grey, Olive Green and Rose Pink. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

The smartwatch is now available for purchase across gonoise.com and the Amazon India website.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 features, specifications

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 features a 1.8-inch LCD square-shaped display that offers 240x 286 pixel resolution with 550 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch comes with 22mm silicone straps and a polycarbonate case. Additionally, it comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance. As mentioned earlier, it also comes with 100+ watch faces.

In terms of health-related features, the smartwatch comes with Noise Health Suite that includes features like continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for tracking blood oxygen levels, female cycle tracking, and stress and sleep monitoring and more. The smartwatch can be operated via a NoiseFit app. It also comes with 50 sports modes that include cycling, swimming, trekking and so on.

In terms of battery, the smartwatch will offer up to 7 days of battery. As per the company, “Its Productivity Suite includes features like quick replies, calls, reminders, alarms, and flashlights, which bring all the call and message notification details directly to the wrist and help users be more productive in their daily work. “

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 5:23 PM IST

