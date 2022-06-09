Noise has launched several wearables in the Indian market. Its recent release was the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha, which offered built-in Alexa support and up to 100 sports modes. Now, the brand has launched, the all-new Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz. Just like its long name, it comes with a long list of health features like Blood Pressure monitoring, SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitoring, and others. One of its highlighting features is the support for Bluetooth calling. Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Specifications and Features

Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz comes in the standard squarish design that we’ve been seeing in most of its smartwatches. This one features a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels. It is a touch-screen color panel that can show more than 150 watch faces. These watch faces can be customized from the proprietary app, that’s the NoiseFit Prime app. Also Read - Indian smartwatch market registers massive growth of 173 percent: Check top 10 brands

Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand launched in India at Rs 3,999

The Noise smartwatch comes with a Bluetooth calling feature, which is one of its major highlights. Since it has Bluetooth calling, it has a microphone and a speaker. Coming to the watch’s other highlights, it has several sports models. Noise claims that it comes with 60 different sports modes including Running, Cycling, Indoor & Outdoor sports.

It also comes with different health-related features. The wearable has a SpO2 sensor, which will track the blood oxygen level; a heart rate sensor and blood pressure sensor are also present. The smartwatch also has a sleep tracking feature and menstrual cycle tracker.

It has SMS alerts, notification alerts, and reminders. There’s also the weather update feature. As for the battery, the smartwatch is claimed to offer a 7-day battery life on a single charge. If you want numbers, Noise says that it has fitted a 230mAh battery cell inside the device. It has IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz Price in India, Color variants

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz comes at a price tag of Rs. 3,499. It comes in five different color options — Jet Black, Champagne Grey, Rose Pink, Electric Blue, and Olive Green. The smartwatch can be purchased from the company’s official website and Amazon India website.