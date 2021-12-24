comscore Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 with IP68 rating, 60+ sports modes launched
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, a 7-day battery-life launched in India

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display that offers 368 x 448 pixels and 326 ppi pixel density. The display comes with support for the Always-On-Display feature.

Noise India has launched the ColorFit Ultra 2 in India at a price of Rs 4,499. The highlights of the smartwatch include a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen that comes with an Always-on display feature, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The new smartwatch is the successor of Noise ColorFit Ultra that was launched in India at Rs 2,999, earlier this year. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 with 60+ sports mode to launch in India tomorrow at Rs 4,999

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 pricing, availability

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 comes at an introductory price of Rs 4,499. It is now available for purchase on Amazon India and the Noise official website. In terms of colour, it is available in Jet Black, Navy Gold, Olive Green, and Silver Grey colour variants. Also Read - Noise Air Buds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Price in India, specs, availability

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 specifications, features

The smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display that offers 368 x 448 pixels and 326 ppi pixel density. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 comes with support for Always-On-Display. It has a stainless steel material build. The smartwatch also comes with a side button to control settings.

In terms of colour options, the ColorFit Ultra 2 will be available in Silver, Black, and Gold casing with grey, black, and green strap options. According to the Noise India website, “ColorFit Ultra 2 comes with a complete Noise Health Suite, giving you the convenience of tracking your health quickly, and managing it more efficiently.”

The smartwatch will come with 100+ cloud-based, customisable and animated watchfaces. It will come with categories like reminders, world clock, music, stocks, flashlight, calculator and so on. The company has further confirmed that the smartwatch will come with 60+ sports modes. The company claims that the smartwatch offers up to 7 days of runtime on a single charge.

  Published Date: December 24, 2021 4:06 PM IST

Vivo V23 series to launch on Jan 5: What do we know
Vivo V23 series to launch on Jan 5: What do we know
Best Sellers