Noise has announced to launch a new smartwatch called Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 in India on December 23. This will be the successor of Noise ColorFit Ultra that was launched in India at Rs 2,999 this year. An Amazon listing of the upcoming Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 has revealed a handful of details of this smartwatch. The listing has confirmed that the smartwatch will come at an introductory price of Rs 4,999. It will launch in India tomorrow at 12 pm tomorrow.

Our New ColorFit Ultra 2 comes with 60 sports modes that gives you the freedom to choose the fitness routine that works best for you.

Launching on 23rd Dec. #LookBeyond #Noise pic.twitter.com/ZHoMbjuAXM — Noise (@gonoise) December 21, 2021

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 specifications, features

According to the Amazon microsite and the official company website, the upcoming smartwatch will feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display that offers 368 x 448 pixels and 326 ppi pixel density. The company has announced that the Noise ColorFir Ultra 2 will come with support for Always-On-Display. Noise India has revealed that the smartwatch will come with a stainless steel material build. It will also come with a side button.

In terms of colour options, the ColorFit Ultra 2 will be available in Silver, Black, and Gold casing with grey, black, and green strap options. According to the Noise India website, “ColorFit Ultra 2 comes with a complete Noise Health Suite, giving you the convenience of tracking your health quickly, and managing it more efficiently.”

The ColorFit Ultra 2 is made from high-quality stainless steel, which makes it not just premium in looks, but also makes it a sturdy wearable. Launching on 23rd Dec. #LookBeyond #Noise pic.twitter.com/4y5Sniejc7 — Noise (@gonoise) December 21, 2021

The smartwatch will come with 100+ cloud-based, customisable and animated watchfaces. It will come with categories like reminders, world clock, music, stocks, flashlight, calculator and so on. The company has further confirmed that the smartwatch will come with 60+ sports mode.