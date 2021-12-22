comscore Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to debut in India tomorrow at Rs 4,999
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 with 60+ sports mode to launch in India tomorrow at Rs 4,999

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 will come with 100+ cloud-based, customisable and animated watchfaces. It will also come with support for Always-On-Display

Noise has announced to launch a new smartwatch called Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 in India on December 23. This will be the successor of Noise ColorFit Ultra that was launched in India at Rs 2,999 this year. An Amazon listing of the upcoming Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 has revealed a handful of details of this smartwatch. The listing has confirmed that the smartwatch will come at an introductory price of Rs 4,999. It will launch in India tomorrow at 12 pm tomorrow.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 specifications, features

According to the Amazon microsite and the official company website, the upcoming smartwatch will feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display that offers  368 x 448 pixels and 326 ppi pixel density. The company has announced that the Noise ColorFir Ultra 2 will come with support for Always-On-Display. Noise India has revealed that the smartwatch will come with a stainless steel material build. It will also come with a side button.

In terms of colour options, the ColorFit Ultra 2 will be available in Silver, Black, and Gold casing with grey, black, and green strap options. According to the Noise India website, “ColorFit Ultra 2 comes with a complete Noise Health Suite, giving you the convenience of tracking your health quickly, and managing it more efficiently.”

The smartwatch will come with 100+ cloud-based, customisable and animated watchfaces. It will come with categories like reminders, world clock, music, stocks, flashlight, calculator and so on. The company has further confirmed that the smartwatch will come with 60+ sports mode.

  Published Date: December 22, 2021 4:13 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 22, 2021 4:15 PM IST

