News

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz launched in India with Always On Display and 100 sports modes

Wearables

Noise has launched a new smartwatch dubbed Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz in India. It comes with over 100 sports modes, 100+ cloud-based watch faces, and an IP68 rating.

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz

After launching the Noise ColorFit Vision 2, the company is back with another smartwatch dubbed Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz. It comes with a few upgrades and sets itself at a price of under Rs 4,000. Also Read - Indian smartwatch market grows by 300 percent in a year, overtakes China

The smartwatch brings notable features such as an IP68 rating, a SpO2 sensor, and over 100 sports modes. Let’s take a look at its full details. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch with SpO2 monitor launched at Rs 1,999

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz price in India, color options, and sale details

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz is priced at Rs 4,999, but it is available on Flipkart at Rs 3,499. The smartwatch has four color options including Jet Black, Royal Blue, Silver Grey, and Vintage Brown. It is already on sale and can be bought right away from the Noise official website or from Flipkart. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz with Bluetooth calling launched in India

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz specifications and features

Coming to its specifications, the Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with an Always On Display functionality. It has a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, 326 PPI, and a brightness of 500 nits. It has 100+ clould-based watch faces that can be customised through the proprietary app.

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz

The smartwatch runs on a slightly different UI than other Noise watches and has Bluetooth Calling support. It has 100 sports modes including 10 modes that support auto-detection.

As for health features, the smartwatch has a heart-rate monitor and SpO2 sensor. The latter will help you monitor blood oxygen levels, however, the accuracy may not be like a real blood oxygen monitor, so do note that. Additionally, the smartwatch also has a stress tracker and female health monitoring features. Sleep tracking is also available on the smartwatch.

Furthermore, the smartwatch boasts a battery that can offer up to 7 days of battery backup. The usual call and SMS alerts will be visible on the watch. It also has remote camera control and music control features. Other features of the watch include weather updates, find my phone, and quick reply.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2022 2:50 PM IST
