comscore Noise launches smart glasses i1 in India: Check price, features, other details
News

Noise launches new smart glasses i1 in India at Rs 5,999: Check all features

Wearables

The company claims that the Noise i1 has been made in limited numbers hence it might go out of stock within a short period

Noise i1 smart eyewear

Noise launches new i1 smart glasses

Noise has launched a new product smart eyewear ‘i1’ in the Indian market. The company has introduced its first smart glasses. Now, this is not a smart glass you’ve seen in the past made by Google or Snap Inc. The new product is more focused on delivering smart features via audio. It does not come with a camera, instead, it comes with a set of speakers. Also Read - Google acquires Raxium, could be planning to launch AR headset for metaverse

The Noise i1 has been developed under Noise Labs. The Made in India smart eyewear i1 brings features such as Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMS) Mic for calling, magnetic Charging, and hands-free voice control. Also Read - Apple iPhone hacks: How to cast Harry Potter spells via Siri

Price and Availability

The Noise i1 is available at Rs 5,999. The company claims this new product has been made in limited numbers hence it might go out of stock within a short period. The Noise i1 will be available via gonoise.com. Also Read - Titan EyeX smart glasses launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Features

The Noise i1 gets a “guided audio design”. The company claims it blocks out the loud noise of the surroundings, allowing the user to get an immersive acoustic experience. In terms of battery back-up, the device offers over 9 hours of playtime on a single charge. It also has Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The smart eyewear will be able to connect to your phone as soon as the temples are opened. It claims it can function smoothly up to 10 metres away from the smartphone. According to the company, It can deliver 120 minutes of playtime on a 15-minute charge.

Touch Controls and Voice Assistant

The smart eyewear also features multi-functional touch controls that enable users to accept and reject calls, manage music, and activate the voice assistant. It has in-built voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. The smart eyewear gets ingress protection IPX4, making it resistant to water splashes.

Sun Glasses or Work Glasses

Additionally, the smartglasses offer UVA/B 99% protection against sun rays in sunglasses lenses. When not in sun, there’s also an option to replace the glasses with changeable blue light filtering transparent lenses for reducing eye strain while working on laptops, phones and desktops.

Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise said, “We are proud to introduce Noise i1, the first pair of stylish, smart eyewear, developed in Noise Labs. Keeping an eye on the future, we have designed our smart eyewear to give the purest tech experience to anyone looking for the best- in -class audio experience. We’ve packed it with all the essential features, and this is the next step in giving our users a completely seamless connected experience.”

  • Published Date: June 21, 2022 12:54 PM IST

