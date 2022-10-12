comscore Noise partners Bragi to launch AI-powered IntelliBuds TWS earbuds
Noise partners Bragi to launch AI-powered IntelliBuds TWS earbuds

Noise has partnered with Bragi to launch IntelliBuds that can learn usage patterns of the user with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

noiseintellibuds

Noise has launched a new pair of TWS earbuds in India. But it’s unlike most earbuds that you would find on the market or even the company’s previous ones. Noise has partnered with German audio products brand Bragi to launch IntelliBuds, which the company claims can learn usage patterns of the user with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Essentially, you can control functions such as a call or music playback using the standard touch input, head gestures, and your voice.

Launched as the second “brain child” from the company’s tech incubator called Noise Labs, the new IntelliBuds are aimed at making hands-free operation mainstream. Bragi, which claims to have launched the very first truly wireless earbuds, is powering the IntelliBuds with AI that understand voice commands and head gestures of the user over continuous usage. Bragi said the new IntelliBuds use AI Neural network that “has been rigorously trained for weeks and months to detect and identify intentional nod and shake head movements from unintentional ones after initial calibration.”

In simpler terms, the IntelliBuds use an AI-powered algorithm that would first take input from you as to how you would move your head to command the earbuds and use that data to identify all future head movements. The algorithm should know when you want your head movement to change a song or take a call and when you nodded unintentionally. “The device has trained algorithms to work in different situations like standing, sitting, walking, running, and going up or down the stairs.”

Not only head movements, but voice commands can control functions on the Noise IntelliBuds. Commands such as “Hey Headphones” followed by a specific task, such as “Accept” or “Reject” for incoming calls or “Play,” “Pause,” “Next,” and “Previous” for music playback would not required any touch input, especially when you are not comfortable with head movements. Bragi said the algorithm currently supports all the major functions but there will be more depending on use cases. A similar approach would also be taken for the head gestures, although previous implementations for such a technology that takes no-contact gestures as input have not been quite successful.

Noise IntelliBuds, as earbuds, support functionalities such as Transparency Mode to listen to your surroundings, equaliser to fine-tune your music, and a new music sharing that allows pairing secondary IntelliBuds to the primary one without having to connect with the smartphone or laptop “to activate music receiving.”

The new Noise IntelliBuds will be available in black and white colours at Rs 4,999 from October 14 on the company website.

  Published Date: October 12, 2022 12:32 AM IST
