Homegrown brand Noise on Tuesday launched ‘Noise Two’ wireless headphones as a step towards expanding its wireless BT headphones. The highlight of the headphones is that they come equipped with a 50-hour playtime and offer low latency up to 40ms for an uninterrupted audio experience. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz launched in India with Always On Display and 100 sports modes

The headphones also come with bluetooth calling functionality via its in-built speaker and microphone. Equipped with IPX5 water resistance, the device comes with four play modes and is perfect to suit an active lifestyle. Also Read - Indian smartwatch market grows by 300 percent in a year, overtakes China

Noise Two price, availability

Priced at Rs 1,499, the headphones come in three exciting colours – bold black, calm white and serene blue. It is now available for purchase on the company’s official site Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch with SpO2 monitor launched at Rs 1,999

“We at Noise, believe in creating products for every use case. This is where the new launch comes into the picture. In our endeavour to strengthen wireless headphones portfolio, we are delighted to announce Noise Two, designed for the ones looking to own innovative Bluetooth headphones for a power-packed audio experience,” Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said in a statement.

Equipped with Dual pairing, the headphones are easy to use and pair, making them the ideal companion for users on the go.

With four play modes and IPX5 water resistance, the gadget is ideal for those who lead active lifestyles. The lightweight design and padding add to the overall ease of use and make them an ideal addition to your everyday wardrobe, the report added.

As mentioned earlier, with its built-in speaker and microphone, Bluetooth 5.3 supports a quick and reliable connection and provides an uninterrupted and seamless BT calling experience.

–With inputs from IANS