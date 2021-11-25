comscore Noise X-Fit 1 fitness band launched in partnership with HRX, more products to follow
Noise X-Fit 1 fitness band launched in partnership with HRX, more products to follow

Noise X-Fit 1 will be made available via Amazon, Myntra, and gonoise.com, starting November 26. It will initially be made available at an introductory price of Rs 2999.

Noise X-Fit 1

Noise has collaborated with Hritik Roshan’s HRX to announce a new series of fitness bands in India. Along with the announcement, the company has launched the X-Fit 1. The company claims that the X-Fit 1 has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the Millennials and GenZ. Here we will take a look at everything we know about the new Noise X-Fit 1 fitness band. Also Read - Top 5 budget fitness bands under Rs 3,000 in India: OnePlus Smart Band, Mi Smart Band 5, more

Noise X-Fit 1: Price

Noise X-Fit 1 will be made available via Amazon, Myntra, and gonoise.com, starting November 26. It will initially be made available at an introductory price of Rs 2999. The X-Fit 1 has been launched in two colour options: Race Black and Track Grey. Also Read - Best TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000 in September: Realme Buds Q2, boAt Airdopes 281 Pro, and more

Noise X-Fit 1: Specifications

Noise X-Fit 1 sports a 1.52-inch IPS LCD TruView display with a resolution of 400×360 pixels. The display comes with a 354ppi pixel density and has a 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device weighs 30 grams. Health features include a sleep cycle tracker, heart rate & blood pressure monitor, step tracking and more. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Brio launched in India at Rs 2,999 to take on Mi Band 6, Realme Band 2

The device offers up to 10 days of battery life, and it comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The band can be paired with the app to access over 100 customisable and cloud-based watch faces.

“We are elated to partner with one of India’s most favourable brands – HRX that has won over the hearts of fitness enthusiasts within a short span. Our partnership is pivoted to ensure that we bring a new range of products that will cater to all the fitness lovers from the HRX community and is tech-forward and feature-packed. This collaboration is the testament to our commitment for Noisemakers to keep them ahead with innovative and exciting products,” said Utsav Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer at Noise.

“Both Noise and HRX are motivated by a sincere pursuit of excellence and the desire to create something that is not compromised. The X-Fit 1 is a true testament to that belief. This partnership is a step towards offering fitness enthusiasts a 360-degree health, wellness, and fashionable experience,” said Afsar Zaidi, Co-founder and CEO at HRX.

  Published Date: November 25, 2021 3:52 PM IST

