NoiseFit Active smartwatch with SpO2 monitoring, 14 sports modes launched: Price in India, specs

NoiseFit Active smartwatch, the new wearable from the domestic brand has been launched in India on Friday. The new smartwatch priced at Rs 3,499 comes with 14 sports modes and SpO2 (Blood oxygen) monitor. The new NoiseFit Active smartwatch has 5ATM water resistance and promises up to seven days of battery backup.

NoiseFit Active smartwatch price in India, availability

NoiseFit Active, the new smart wearable is priced at Rs 3,499. The smartwatch will be available for purchase via Noise official site and e-retail platform Flipkart. The new NoiseFit Active comes in four different colour options- Robust Black, Power Blue, Sporty Red, and Zesty Grey.

NoiseFit Active smartwatch specifications

The new NoiseFit Active smartwatch features a 1.28-inch coloured touch display with 240 x 240-pixel resolution. The smartwatch sports 24 x 7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) monitor, and stress monitor. As mentioned earlier, the NoiseFit Active comes with 14 sports modes including walking, treadmill, cricket, cycling, swimming, trekking, yoga, rowing machine, outdoor running, among others. It has integrated auto sports recognition that can track walking and running. It also offers customisable cloud-based watch face in addition to over 50 classic faces that one can pick from based on their preference. The NoiseFit Active smartwatch packs a 320mAh battery and is rated to last about seven days and standby time of 30 days.

The smartwatch also has remote music control, call notifications and rejection, hand wash reminder, idle reminders, hydration reminders, calendar reminders, stopwatch, timer, alarm, wake gesture, DND mode, and Find My Phone option. Other features on the watch include- Google Fit sync, 5ATM water resistance, dedicated GPS support. The smartwatch comes with a polycarbonate shell and silicone strap. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 and is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or iOS 9 and above