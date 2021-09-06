NoiseFit Core smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Indian accessory brand Noise has launched its latest NoiseFit Core smartwatch in the country. The smartwatch features a heart rate monitor, comes with 13 sports modes and has a battery life of up to 7 days and a standby time of up to 30 days. It also comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and is aimed at fitness enthusiasts. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new NoiseFit Core. Also Read - Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Buds VS103 launched in India: Price, specifications

NoiseFit Core: Price in India

NoiseFit Core has a listed price of Rs 5,999 and is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 via the company's official website. The smartwatch is available in Charcoal Black and Silver Grey colour options.

NoiseFit Core: Specifications

NoiseFit Core sports a 1.28-inch TFT display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels and a round dial. The watch comes with a single button on the right side of the dial for navigating the UI. It is built with a zinc alloy metal body and comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The smartwatch comes with 13 sports modes, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, steps, and calorie counter, and sleep tracking. It features cloud-based watch faces that can be customised. Users can also control music and the camera running on the smartphone with it. With the help of the smartphone, the watch can also get weather updates as well as notifications for calls and messages.

NoiseFit Core is compatible with both iOS and Android, and it connects via Bluetooth v5 in conjunction with the NoiseFit Apex app.

All of this is backed by a 285mAh battery, which the company claims has a standby time of up to 30 days and a runtime of up to 7 days. The company claims that the smartwatch can be fully charged using the cable provided in the box within 2.5 hours.