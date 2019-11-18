Gurgaon based technology company, Noise, has lately been on a launch spree. It recently launched a few fitness-tracking bands, and the ColorFit Pro 2 fitness smartwatch last month. Now, the company is launching a couple more smartwatches that again won’t burn a hole in your pockets. Read on to find out everything about the new NoiseFit Evolve and NoiseFit Evolve Sport smartwatches.

NoiseFit Evolve price, availability in India

The NoiseFit Evolve and NoiseFit Evolve Sport smartwatches will both launch in India tomorrow. Prices will start from Rs 5,499, and it will be available via the company’s website – gonoise.com. The company reveals that both variants will soon be available via leading market places as well.

Evolve buyers can choose from three color variants – Slate Black, Dusk Blue and Blush Pink. Evolve Sport however will only be available in black color.

Features, specifications

Both NoiseFit Evolve smartwatches will sport a circular dial featuring an AMOLED display. The company claims that the round AMOLED display not only looks premium, but also makes it easier to read the contents under direct sunlight.

In line with what you expect from a smartwatch, the NoiseFit Evolve gives you call and message alerts and also shows app notifications. It is also serious about fitness, and comes with a built-in activity tracker, and 24-hour heart-rate monitor. It also features a step counter, and supports nine sport modes including indoor running, yoga and more.

The smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. It is also IP68 certified making it resistant to dust and water. Lastly, it boasts over three days of battery life, and can last up to 10 days on standby mode.