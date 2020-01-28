comscore NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999
NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999

The NoiseFit Fusion comes with a price label of Rs 6,999 in India. The wearable will be available for purchase via the company's official website, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.

  • Updated: January 28, 2020 5:34 PM IST
Noise has launched its latest full touch hybrid Smart Watch in India, which is called NoiseFit Fusion. The new smartwatch from Noise is a blend of traditional analog features with smartwatch capabilities. The NoiseFit Fusion comes with a price label of Rs 6,999 in the country. The wearable will be available for purchase via the company’s official website, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.

NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch: Features

Built with stainless steel and sapphire glass, the new Noise smartwatch features a 1.22-inch color and capacitive touch display. The company has added mechanical hands on top of the screen to create a more natural watch-like user experience. One will also get notifications on their wrists. Users can also pick from a range of 14 digital watch faces.

The Noise smartwatch features a 200mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 3 days. The NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch comes with 5 ATM, meaning it is water-resistant and a user can go as far as 50m deep underwater without incurring any damage. The company claims that the device’s 3-axis accelerometer and optical heart rate sensor adequately monitors health indicators, including sleep, steps, and heart rate.

One will be able to access all the recorded data via the company’s NoiseFit X app. It offers support for features like auto-sync, display inversion, and an easily accessible music player. This smartwatch will be available in two color variants, including Classic Black and Vintage Brown. Noise says that the Rose Gold color variant of the smartwatch variant will be available later.

Besides, Noise recently launched a new set of Shot Neo wireless earbuds in India, and they come with a price label of Rs 2,499. Interested buyers can get these Noise wireless earphones via Amazon India. Noise claims that its wireless earbuds will offer up to 6 hours of playback time. They also come with a charging case of a 400mAh battery that will give an additional 12 hours of backup.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2020 5:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2020 5:34 PM IST

