Nokia ANC T3110, Nokia Bluetooth headset T2000 launched: Price in India, specs

Nokia TWS (true wireless) ANC T3110 earbuds and Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, the company’s new audio products are launched in India by Flipkart. The new members from Nokia’s audio portfolio have been announced for a price starting at Rs 1,999. Also Read - HMD Global could launch new Nokia G-Series and X-Series phones on April 8

Nokia TWS ANC T3110, Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000: Price in India, availability

The new Nokia TWS ANC T3110 and Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 has been priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 1,999 respectively. These new Nokia-branded wireless audio products will be available on the e-commerce platform starting April 9. Also Read - Nokia X20 5G could launch on April 8; shows up on FCC and Indian IMEI database

Speaking about the launch, Chanakya Gupta, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown marketplace, we are nuanced with customer aspirations and cater to their varied needs with relevant products. We are delighted to introduce two new offerings by Nokia in the space of audio devices, as the category sees high demand and growth. It will further enable us to cater to the professional, personal, and entertainment needs of consumers. These brand new audio devices will ensure seamless access to high-quality audio expectations.” Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days deals on 65-inch TVs: Samsung The Frame, Motorola ZX, Vu Premium, and more

Nokia True Wireless ANC T3110 earbuds specifications

The new Nokia TWS ANC T3110 earbuds boast 12.5mm drivers. As the name suggests, the earbuds feature active noise cancellation. It has IPX7 rated water resistance. The earbuds include three microphones and support the SBC Bluetooth codec. As for backup, with ANC turned off, the Nokia True Wireless ANC T3110 earbuds are rated to deliver 5.5 hours of usage and an additional 22 hours with the case. With ANC on, the earbuds are claimed to offer 4.5 hours of juice and additional 18 hours with the case.

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 specifications

The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 gets a neckband style with cylindrical shape ear tips. The Bluetooth headset is powered by Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset. The new neckband-style wireless headset features 1mm drivers and a single microphone. Unlike the Nokia TWS ANC T3110, this affordable wireless headset comes with SBC, AAC, Qualcomm apt X, and aptX HD support. The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T200 has an IPX4 water resistance rating.

It features a ‘hop mode’ that enables switching between two devices with double-tap. Both the audio products come with Bluetooth v5.1 support. In terms of battery life, the headset is claimed to offer 9 hours of playback within 10 minutes of charge via its rapid charging feature. With a 100 percent charge, it promises 14 hours of usage. The Nokia T2000 headset will be available in three colour options- Twilight Blue, Midnight Black, and Pearl Grey.