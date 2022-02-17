HMD Global has launched Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro TWS earbuds globally. The highlights of the two TWS earbuds will deliver up to 24 hours of battery life, 10mm drivers and support environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The earbuds will come with an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. Notably, the earbuds are not yet launched in India.

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro price, availability

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro are priced at $39.99 (approx Rs 3,000) and $44.99 (approx Rs 3,400). Both TWS earphones will be available in Black and White colour options.

No India launch date has been announced yet.

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro specifications, features

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro earbuds come with 10mm neodymium drivers that offer extra bass for better audio quality. As mentioned earlier, they also come with support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that helps users hear the background noise while taking a call via the TWS earbuds. Notably, both do not come with supports The earbuds do not have active noise cancellation (ANC). The two earbuds will also come with Bluetooth v5.2 support for connectivity. Google’s fast pair technology will allow users to pair the earbuds quickly with Android devices.

In terms of battery, the two pair of TWS earbuds can offer up to 24 hours of battery life along with a charging case. The company claims that the earbuds can be fully charged in 1.5 hours only. The earbuds carry an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. As for measurements, Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ measures 35.5×18.5x22mm and weigh 4.3 grams each while Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro measures 28x52x60mm and weighs 48 grams.

Along with these earbuds, Nokia G21, Nokia G11 also debuted on the same day. Both these phones come with Super Battery Saver Mode, which Nokia specially develops. The specifications and design of both the G21 and Nokia G11 smartphones are similar. It is reported that both the phones come with ExpressVPN pre-loaded for 30 days trial. Additionally, users will also get 30 days subscription with this.