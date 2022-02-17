comscore Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro launched with up to 24-hours of battery life
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro with environmental noise cancellation launched: Check details
News

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro with environmental noise cancellation launched: Check details

Wearables

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro TWS earbuds deliver up to 24 hours of battery life, 10mm drivers and support environmental noise cancellation (ENC).

nokia go 2 pro

Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro

HMD Global has launched Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro TWS earbuds globally. The highlights of the two TWS earbuds will deliver up to 24 hours of battery life, 10mm drivers and support environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The earbuds will come with an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. Notably, the earbuds are not yet launched in India.

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro price, availability

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ and Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro are priced at $39.99 (approx Rs 3,000) and $44.99 (approx Rs 3,400). Both TWS earphones will be available in Black and White colour options.

No India launch date has been announced yet.

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro specifications, features

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro earbuds come with 10mm neodymium drivers that offer extra bass for better audio quality. As mentioned earlier, they also come with support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that helps users hear the background noise while taking a call via the TWS earbuds. Notably, both do not come with supports The earbuds do not have active noise cancellation (ANC). The two earbuds will also come with Bluetooth v5.2 support for connectivity. Google’s fast pair technology will allow users to pair the earbuds quickly with Android devices.

In terms of battery, the two pair of TWS earbuds can offer up to 24 hours of battery life along with a charging case. The company claims that the earbuds can be fully charged in 1.5 hours only. The earbuds carry an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. As for measurements, Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ measures 35.5×18.5x22mm and weigh 4.3 grams each while Nokia Go Earbuds 2 Pro measures 28x52x60mm and weighs 48 grams.

Along with these earbuds, Nokia G21, Nokia G11 also debuted on the same day. Both these phones come with Super Battery Saver Mode, which Nokia specially develops. The specifications and design of both the G21 and Nokia G11 smartphones are similar. It is reported that both the phones come with ExpressVPN pre-loaded for 30 days trial. Additionally, users will also get 30 days subscription with this.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 17, 2022 11:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch today: How to watch the livestream
News
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch today: How to watch the livestream
With Android Privacy Sandbox, Google is taking a step in Apple s direction

News

With Android Privacy Sandbox, Google is taking a step in Apple s direction

Google celebrates Chickenpox vaccine inventor s birthday with a doodle

News

Google celebrates Chickenpox vaccine inventor s birthday with a doodle

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro launched with up to 24-hours of battery life

Wearables

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro launched with up to 24-hours of battery life

Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch today: How to watch the livestream

With Android Privacy Sandbox, Google is taking a step in Apple s direction

Google celebrates Chickenpox vaccine inventor s birthday with a doodle

Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far

MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro launched with up to 24-hours of battery life

Wearables

Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro launched with up to 24-hours of battery life

हिंदी समाचार

Google Doodle: बेहद खास है आज का डूडल, मना रहा चेचक की वैक्सीन खोजने वाले डॉक्टर Michiaki का जन्मदिन

Realme GT2 Series की ग्लोबल लॉन्च डेट कन्फर्म, इन शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन से लैस होंगे स्मार्टफोन्स

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G स्मार्टफोन और Y Series के स्मार्ट टीवी आज होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन

Dating apps: Tinder को तगड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं ये दो डेटिंग ऐप्स

रेडमी लाई धांसू गेमिंग फोन, 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग समेत मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch today: How to watch the livestream
News
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch today: How to watch the livestream
With Android Privacy Sandbox, Google is taking a step in Apple s direction

News

With Android Privacy Sandbox, Google is taking a step in Apple s direction
Google celebrates Chickenpox vaccine inventor s birthday with a doodle

News

Google celebrates Chickenpox vaccine inventor s birthday with a doodle
Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far
MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices

News

MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers