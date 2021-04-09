Nokia Lite Earbuds with 36-hour backup, HMD Mobile 5G MVNO service announced

Nokia Lite Earbuds, HMD Global’s latest budget TWS offering was announced at its global launch event. The new Nokia BH205 earbuds promise up to 36 hours of backup with the charging case. The charging case looks identical to the one on OnePlus Buds Z.

Nokia Lite Earbuds price, availability

Nokia Lite Earbuds, the company’s new TWS earbuds have been launched for a price of EUR 39 (around Rs 3,400). The TWS earbuds sale will go live in mid-April in select markets globally. The Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH205) will come in two colour options- Polar Sea and Charcoal.

Nokia Lite Earbuds features

The new Nokia Lite Earbuds feature touch controls and has voice assistant support. It sports 6mm drivers that have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The earbuds from Nokia come with Bluetooth 5.0 support and have a transmission range of up 10 meters.

The pocketable charging case has a USB-C port and it measures 75.25x38x29mm. As for the backup, each earbud ships with a 40mAh battery, while the charging case alone packs a 400mAh battery. Each earbud promises up to 6 hours of playback, and the case offers a total listening time of up to 36 hours. The retail box bundles three pairs of tips- small, medium, and large.

HMD Mobile MVNO announced

HMD Global has introduced HMD Mobile alongside its revamped phone lineup and audio product. The new service which is claimed to offer simplicity and value to mobile users has been launched in the UK in partnership with EE.

The Finish phone maker already has global roaming solution HMD Connect (which covers 120 countries), and it has now entered as an independent MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). The new HMD Mobile service will be available in the UK later this month starting at EUR 6.50 (around Rs 665). The service will be rolling out globally in a phased manner.