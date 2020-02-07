comscore Nokia smartwatch with eSIM support might launch at MWC | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Nokia smartwatch with eSIM support and Wear OS might launch at MWC 2020
News

Nokia smartwatch with eSIM support and Wear OS might launch at MWC 2020

Wearables

Nokia is expected to launch a bunch of mid-range smartphones at MWC 2020. Alongside these devices, it could introduce a smartwatch to compete with Apple Watch.

  • Published: February 7, 2020 11:37 AM IST
Nokia

HMD Global, the Finnish licensee of Nokia brand, has announced MWC 2020 event on February 23. At the event, the company is expected to introduce a bunch of Nokia-branded mid-range smartphones. Alongside these devices, Nokia is also rumored to launch a feature phone that runs Android. Now, a leak suggests that the company might also launch a smartwatch at the event. There were previously rumors that the company is planning to launch a low-cost fitness tracker.

Related Stories


It is not clear what HMD Global has in-store for its Mobile World Congress 2020 event. However, there have been reports that the Finnish company has shelved plans for two different smartwatches. It was also rumored to get into smart IoT products. But, it seems that the company cancelled those products as well. These include gadgets and accessories such as a mini projector, mini printer and a power bank. Now, the new rumor claims that the company has plans to launch at least one of those smartwatches.

The rumors points at the company including support for eSIM with this smartwatch. This should add standalone cellular connectivity and Google certification means it will run Wear OS. If the details turn out to be right then we are looking at an Apple Watch competitor. There are few Wear OS smartwatches that also offer standalone connectivity. By adding eSIM option, Nokia could make its wearable a great option for Android users. The Finnish company is likely to offer a GPS-only version as a cheaper alternative in its wearable offering.

Garmin Vivomove series hybrid smartwatch launched in India; starts at Rs 24,990

Also Read

Garmin Vivomove series hybrid smartwatch launched in India; starts at Rs 24,990

According to PhoneArena, the wearable is likely to be offered in the European market. It might be launched in other markets as well including the US and select markets in Asia. The smartwatch should be separate from Withings-branded hybrid smartwatches available in the market. The Withings Steel lineup is no longer sold under Nokia‘s brand name. There is a possibility that this is just another rumor. But we might see an interesting mix of products from Nokia at MWC 2020 this year.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 11:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV users now getting free JioSaavn Pro subscription for 3 months
OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

News

Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

Sony PlayStation 5 could offer an evolved gaming audio experience

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 could offer an evolved gaming audio experience

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android

Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

Oppo Find X2 to launch on February 22: Check expected specifications

Realme fake website spotted online

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia smartwatch with eSIM support might launch at MWC

Wearables

Nokia smartwatch with eSIM support might launch at MWC
Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020

Top Products

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

News

Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser
Garmin Vivomove series launched in India

Wearables

Garmin Vivomove series launched in India
Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out

News

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Vivo Carnival का आखिरी दिन आज Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x और Vivo U10 पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

MWC 2020 : ओप्पो 22 फरवरी को लॉन्च करेगी Oppo Find X2 स्मार्टफोन

MWC 2020 : Realme पेश कर सकता है 5G सपोर्टेबल फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

Redmi K30 Pro को OLED डिस्प्ले, पॉप अप कैमरा और 4,700mAh बैटरी के साथ किया जाएगा लॉन्च

Huawei P40, P40 Pro और P40 Lite स्मार्टफोन 26 मार्च को होंगे लॉन्च

News

Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android
News
Netflix starts streaming data-saving AV1 videos on Android
Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser

News

Realme confirms 5G smartphone debut at MWC 2020 in a teaser
Oppo Find X2 to launch on February 22: Check expected specifications

News

Oppo Find X2 to launch on February 22: Check expected specifications
Realme fake website spotted online

News

Realme fake website spotted online
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap