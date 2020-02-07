Nokia smartwatch with eSIM support might launch at MWC

HMD Global, the Finnish licensee of Nokia brand, has announced MWC 2020 event on February 23. At the event, the company is expected to introduce a bunch of Nokia-branded mid-range smartphones. Alongside these devices, Nokia is also rumored to launch a feature phone that runs Android. Now, a leak suggests that the company might also launch a smartwatch at the event. There were previously rumors that the company is planning to launch a low-cost fitness tracker.

It is not clear what HMD Global has in-store for its Mobile World Congress 2020 event. However, there have been reports that the Finnish company has shelved plans for two different smartwatches. It was also rumored to get into smart IoT products. But, it seems that the company cancelled those products as well. These include gadgets and accessories such as a mini projector, mini printer and a power bank. Now, the new rumor claims that the company has plans to launch at least one of those smartwatches.

The rumors points at the company including support for eSIM with this smartwatch. This should add standalone cellular connectivity and Google certification means it will run Wear OS. If the details turn out to be right then we are looking at an Apple Watch competitor. There are few Wear OS smartwatches that also offer standalone connectivity. By adding eSIM option, Nokia could make its wearable a great option for Android users. The Finnish company is likely to offer a GPS-only version as a cheaper alternative in its wearable offering.

According to PhoneArena, the wearable is likely to be offered in the European market. It might be launched in other markets as well including the US and select markets in Asia. The smartwatch should be separate from Withings-branded hybrid smartwatches available in the market. The Withings Steel lineup is no longer sold under Nokia‘s brand name. There is a possibility that this is just another rumor. But we might see an interesting mix of products from Nokia at MWC 2020 this year.