After a number of teasers Nothing has been giving us, we finally have a detail that will excite us. The Carl Pei-owned company has finally announced the launch date of its first audio product. And, it’s happening pretty soon. Also Read - Nothing announces its first audio product: Ear 1, to launch in June

Nothing has scheduled an online launch event for July, which will witness the launch of the highly secretive Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds. Here are all the details we have so far.

Nothing Ear 1 launching in a few days

The Nothing Ear 1 will be unveiled at 6:30 pm on July 27, which is a Tuesday. While we lack details on the launch event, we can expect it to be live-streamed via the company’s social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and more.

Recently, it was revealed that the product will be sold exclusively via Flipkart in India. The e-commerce platform also has a dedicated microsite for the same.

Besides this, we have some hints on how the Ear 1 audio product will look like. It was revealed that it will feature a transparent design topped with an “iconic form, and refined functionality.” Given the small description, we can expect the product to look like Concept 1, which was showcased back in March.

The device was seen sporting a small stem-shaped design that was transparent. The transparent nature allows for a view of its internals. If this is how the Nothing Ear 1 is like, it’s a rather intriguing take on a TWS pair.

To recall, Nothing even revealed why it got into the audio ecosystem. It was done for the love of music, podcasts, and audiobooks and as an attempt to make a difference in this space.

Nothing has even acquired Andy Rubin’s Essential, which is a smartphone brand. While we lack details on the acquisition, there are chances that Nothing might include smartphones in its portfolio.

We are yet to know details on this front, so stay tuned for more updates.