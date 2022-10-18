Nothing ear (1) price is getting a hike in India and elsewhere. The company’s CEO Carl Pei on Twitter announced Nothing’s first earbuds will go up from $99 to $149 in the US, due to “an increase in costs.” The new price will come into effect on October 26, he added without mentioning what would happen to the Indian price of the Nothing ear (1). However, Flipkart’s listing of the earbuds hints at an increase in the price here, too. Also Read - Nothing Ear (Stick) design revealed in its entirety: Features a rolling mechanism like a lipstick tube

The price of the Nothing ear (1) on Flipkart was revised to as high as Rs 8,499 at the time of writing. This price is applicable to the Black colourway of the Nothing ear (1), but, interestingly, the White option is listed at Rs 7,299 on Flipkart. It is a little confusing as to what is the official price of the Nothing ear (1) after the hike and whether the new price is effective immediately in India.

Nothing did not respond to our queries about the status of the price hike in India. But Pei justified the increase in price in his subsequent tweets. He said that when the company started developing the earbuds, it had just three engineers. "A year later, we have 185. During this time, the ear (1) has received 15 firmware and tuning updates, and is a completely different product to when we launched it." Pei said.

While the ongoing global economic crisis has hit the tech industry at large, Nothing may particularly, as pointed out by The Verge, have also been hit by the tanking value of the British Pound.

The impending hike in the price of the Nothing ear (1) is the second since the launch. Nothing launched its truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds last year for Rs 5,999, but within months, the price was increased to Rs 6,999. If what Flipkart shows currently is the revised price of the Nothing ear (1), then you would pay as much as Rs 1,500 more. At Rs 8,499, the Nothing ear (1) may no longer be as good a deal as before, considering the market of earbuds at around Rs 10,000 has options from Samsung, Oppo, and Jabra.