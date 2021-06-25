Nothing ear (1) to be sold exclusively on Flipkart in India

Carl Pei left OnePlus last year to start his own audio brand, dubbed Nothing. The company is now close to launching its first product, the Nothing ear (1). Today the company has announced a partnership with Flipkart to sell its first product in the Indian market. Also Read - OnePlus Community Sale offers listed: Discounts on OnePlus 9, earbuds and more

Flipkart has set up a dedicated microsite for the upcoming truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, which hints at a close-by launch. Other than the coming soon banner and a few quotes, the page does not consist of much details. Also Read - OnePlus could soon come under Oppo's shelter, suggests new leaked document

Also Read - OnePlus Nord N200 to get just one Android OS update but 3 years of maintenance patches

Nothing ear (1) are expected to sport a transparent design featuring a unique form as teased by the company a few months back. Apart from these, the company is also working on a slew of other smart products, which will all interact with each other in one ecosystem.

To recall, the company showcased its Concept 1 design in March, giving us an idea of how the ear (1) could look like. The Concept 1 featured a transparent body with a black pipe-shaped battery and an in-ear style canal bud.

Apart from this, Nothing has also acquired Andy Rubin’s Essential and is expected to release new smartphones under the brand that will be a part of Nothing’s ecosystem.

According to an interview conducted by India Today, customers with questions about the ear (1) can send the company a mail and or use the toll free numbers to contact them. The company has also said that it will have 205 service points across India covering 171 cities, and pick up/drop facilities will also be made available.