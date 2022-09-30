Nothing is expected to launch the Nothing Ear (Stick) soon in multiple markets including India. However, the brand is yet to reveal the exact launch date and the design in its entirety. Ahead of any official announcement, Errolson Huge, the popular designer of the Berlin-based company ACRONYM, has revealed the full design of the Nothing Ear (Stick). Also Read - Nothing Ear (Stick) gets FCC approval; casing design details leaked

Errolson Huge has showcased the Nothing Ear (Stick) in its entirety in his latest video on Instagram. The video shows off the design of the TWS earbuds and shows the lipstick-like design of the case. The case has a cylindrical design that has a rolling mechanism.

Unlike a regular TWS case, which can be opened and closed by using the shutter, the Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds' case can be opened, by rolling it. Rolling it like lipstick will show the earbuds, which can then be removed from the case and used. To keep the earbuds back for charging in the case, you will need to roll the case back.

It’s interesting to see Nothing use a different design for the casing of the earbuds as such a design is claimed to be pocket friendly and mobile. Previous teasers also revealed the same, showing off how the earbuds can be placed anywhere comfortably.

Apart from the unique mechanism, the Nothing Ear (Stick) will come in Red-White color. Some of the details of the TWS earbuds were learned via certifications in the past. The Ear (Stick) will come with AI Bass support and have an IP54 rating. The earbuds will also have Bluetooth v5.2 support.

The Ear (Stick) was previously spotted on Amazon revealing the front rendered design. In addition to the design, the pricing was also revealed. The earbuds were priced at €99, that’s roughly Rs 7,877. While the pricing seems legitimate, especially since it was listed on Amazon, it isn’t the official pricing, so do take it with a pinch of salt.

Since the earbuds are leaking out in every way possible, we can expect a release soon.