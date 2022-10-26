Nothing Ear (Stick) launched in India: Check details

Nothing today added another device to its growing portfolio of devices. The company hosted a special event today wherein the company launched the Nothing Ear (Stick). It is the third device in Nothing’s portfolio and second wearable that the company launched after the Nothing Ear (1) that was launched in July this year at the price of Rs 5,999. The newly launched Nothing Ear (Stick) offers up to 29 hours of listening time, and the company’s clear voice technology among others. Also Read - Nothing Ear (stick) to go on sale on Myntra after October 26 launch

Nothing Ear (Stick) price and availability

The newly launched Nothing Ear (Stick) costs $99 in the US and EUR 119 in the European Union. Globally, Nothing will conduct a limited drop of the wearable on October 28 with the sales beginning on November 4 in select global markets, including the US, UK, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company has already started accepting pre-orders for the device. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving Jio True 5G in India

In India, the Nothing Ear (Stick) costs Rs 8,499 and it will be available via Flipkart in White colour variant. The company hasn’t revealed availability of the wearable yet. Also Read - Nothing ear (1) price in India hiked, Carl Pei blames increase in manufacturing costs

Nothing Ear (Stick) specifications and features

Coming to features and specifications, the Nothing Ear (Stick) sans the case weighs just 4.4 gram and it comes with IP54 dust and water-resistant coating. On the hardware front, the newly launched Nothing Ear (Stick) comes with 12.6 mm dynamic driver with PEN (Polyethylene Naphthalate) and PU (Polyurethane) diaphagram.

On the audio front, the Nothing Ear (Stick) features Nothing’s Clear Voice technology, which the company says uses three high-definition mics and an intelligent algorithm to analyse over one million sounds for wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. It also features a bass lock feature for a more customised audio experience.

For connectivity, the newly launched wearable features support for Google’s Fast Pair technology and Microsoft’s Swift Pair technology. While the Fast Pair works with Android 6.0 Mashmallow and above or Google Play Service version 11.7 and above, Microsoft’s Swift Pair feature is supports Windows 10, and Windows version 1803 and above.

Talking about battery, Nothing says that its Ear (Stick) offers a listening time of up to seven hours and a talk time of up to three hours on a single charge. With the charging case, it offers up to 29 hours of listening time and up to 12 hours of talk time. Nothing says that just 10 minutes of charge can provide a run time of around nine hours.