After a bunch of certifications, Nothing has officially revealed its next gadget in the wearable space, the Nothing Ear (stick). As the name suggests, the Ear (stick) are the brand’s next earbuds which will join Ear (1). The new earbuds are expected to launch soon since the first teaser is already here. Also Read - Nothing Ear (1) Stick could launch as a successor to the original Ear (1)

Nothing on its social media platform has revealed the design of the Nothing Ear (stick). The Ear (stick) bring a completely new design over the Ear (1). The earbuds have a stick-like casing that’s easy to carry and is expected to fit snugly in the pocket. Also Read - World Music Day: Best TWS earbuds with ANC under Rs 5,000

The existing Ear (1) have a square-shaped casing, which isn’t pocket-friendly. The new Ear (stick), however, will eliminate the issue by offering a more mobile design.

The image shared by the brand shows off the case in White and Red color. Nothing as to the features of the earbuds have been revealed, but since the first teaser is out, we should learn more about the earbuds soon.

Previously, the earbuds were spotted on Amazon revealing the front side of the casing. The leaked image showed off the way the earbuds will be placed inside the case. Design-wise, the new earbuds will have a similar design as the Ear (1). The features, however, are expected to differ and may be upgraded.

Some certifications in the past have revealed that the Ear (stick) will have Bluetooth v5.2 support. The earbuds will also have an IP54 rating and support AI Bass. That’s pretty much what we know so far about the Ear (stick).

Back in July, the Earbuds were expected to launch alongside the Nothing Phone (1) but that didn’t happen. Later, the earbuds were said to debut in September. Now, we are already in September, which hints that we might not just get teasers, but a possible launch is on the way as well.

The Ear (stick), which were previously known as Ear (1) stick were unofficially spotted retailing for €99, that’s roughly Rs 7,877.