Nothing's sub-brand 'Particles by XO' to launch soon, Brand's first TWS earbuds surfaced

Nothing is tipped to launch a new sub-brand already and it is said to focus on the US market. The first product by the brand could be a pair of TWS earbuds.

  • Nothing is tipped to launch a new sub-brand called 'Particles by XO'.
  • The spin-off brand will focus on the US market, as per a report.
  • The first product by the brand will likely be a pair of TWS earbuds.
Nothing earbuds 2

Nothing was launched back in 2020 and ever since it has only three products released so far, namely, the Ear (1), Ear (Stick), and the Phone (1). It looks like with a small portfolio of devices, the brand is already ready to launch its own sub-brand. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now getting the Android 13 Open Beta update

Nothing’s new sub-brand could be called ‘Particles by XO’ and its first product could be a pair of TWS earbuds. Also Read - Nothing has sold 1 million products since its launch

TWS earbuds by Nothing’s sub-brand ‘Particles by XO’ surface online

Particles by XO Nothing Also Read - Nothing Phone (2) isn't launching anytime soon, says Founder Carl Pei

Nothing is tipped to launch a new sub-brand sometime later. It will be called Particles by XO, as per Kuba Wojciechowski (via 91Mobiles). He reportedly discovered the sub-brands name

Particles by XO has been trademarked in the US under a shell company. Nothing recently revealed that it is preparing for a US launch and the new sub-brand might as well release in the US alongside Nothing’s other products.

Speaking of products, the renders of the brand’s TWS earbuds have been shared online. The TWS earbuds by Particles by XO are unusual and unlike other earbuds in terms of design.

The earbuds have a peculiar design which suggests that the sub-brand might follow the footsteps of Nothing. Also, it hints that the brand could be more fashion-focused.

Features of the Particles by XO TWS earbuds

Apart from the design, the TWS earbuds are expected to come with features like LHDC (Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec) and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

Codenamed B154, the TWS earbuds by Particles by XO are expected to launch soon, most likely in the US.

As of now, there’s only this much that we know about the earbuds. But since the design has been leaked, we may hear more about the earbuds soon.

Nothing recently launched its Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds which also offer a unique design. The earbuds have a lipstick-like casing, which is meant to make them easier to fit into the pocket.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2022 4:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2022 5:14 PM IST
