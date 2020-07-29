Nubia has launched a slew of products this week, and this includes the new smartwatch. It’s called Nubia Watch, and it has been officially announced alongside the Nubia Red Magic 5S. This wearable device offers mobile connectivity via eSIM support. Nubia Watch is priced at CNY 1,799 (Rs 19,200 approx) and will go on sale in China next week. Also Read - Nubia Red Magic 5S launched with Snapdragon 865, improved cooling and 144Hz refresh rate

The Nubia Watch sports a flexible 4.1-inch OLED display with a pixel density of 244 PPI. It comes powered by Qualcomm's Wear 2100 processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The device weighs around 98 grams and packs a 420mAh battery which charges via a patented port. In terms of connectivity, the Watch supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and mobile data via eSIM support. The flexible display is a unique feature about the Watch, and we're hoping to see the product launch in other countries as well.

Nubia Red Magic 5s launched

The Nubia Red Magic 5G back in March this year and now, we already have the Red Magic 5S. The new update to the phone brings in some more improvements to the device enabling it to churn out even more performance than before. You get a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the Nubia Red Magic 5S. There are small bezels on the top and bottom. The display still refreshes at 144 Hz and has a touch sampling rate of 320 Hz, which provides optimal performance in competitive gaming.

The back of the phone features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In typical gaming-smartphone-fashion, we also have RGB lighting on the phone. Under the hood, the Nubia Red Magic 5S is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM on the top variant. There is also 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on the Red Magic OS built over Android 10. And you have a 4,500mAh battery which supports 55W fast charging.

