News

Nubia Watch to be available globally in October with USD 400 price tag

Wearables

The Nubia Watch is also available on the brand's official China Store for CNY 1,500 which is roughly equal to USD 220. However, when a global variant comes out, the price will be higher.

  Published: September 26, 2020 11:19 AM IST
nubia watch

When a brand associated primarily with top-notch gaming smartphones decides to make a smartwatch with a design unlike any other, things could go sideways pretty quickly. However, that is not what happened with Nubia‘s latest wearable, the Nubia Watch. The wearable’s kickstarted campaign was a hit and the brand will not only ship units of the smartwatch with a uniquely designed wraparound display, but it will also put up the watch for general sale. Also Read - Nubia RedMagic 5S gaming phone has global launch confirmed for September 2

The Nubia Watch is expected to go on sale from October this year. However, while those who backed the watch on Kickstarted got a special price of USD 200, that offer is no more in existence. If you now want to buy the Nubia Watch, you actually have to pay twice the amount at USD 400. Also Read - Nubia Watch launched with eSIM support, flexible AMOLED display

The Nubia Watch sports a flexible 4.1-inch OLED display with a pixel density of 244 PPI. It comes powered by Qualcomm’s Wear 2100 processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The device weighs around 98 grams and packs a 420mAh battery which charges via a patented port. In terms of connectivity, the Watch supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and mobile data via eSIM support. The flexible display is a unique feature about the Watch, and we’re hoping to see the product launch in other countries as well.

In other news, the Nubia Red Magic 5G back in March this year, and now, we already have the Red Magic 5S. The new update to the phone brings in some more improvements to the device enabling it to churn out even more performance than before. You get a 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the Nubia Red Magic 5S. There are small bezels on the top and bottom. The display still refreshes at 144 Hz and has a touch sampling rate of 320 Hz, which provides optimal performance in competitive gaming.

  Published Date: September 26, 2020 11:19 AM IST

Best Sellers