After OnePlus ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack, the company entered into audio accessory segment with Bullets wireless headphones. And with truly wireless headphones from getting immensely popular, OnePlus may launch one of its own to compete with Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds. The latest leak hints at OnePlus AirPods rival in the works.

OnePlus AirPods rival: What we know so far

Tipster Max J has been well known for Samsung leaks, and he also has a good track record with it comes to OnePlus products. In his latest tweet, he has teased first truly wireless earbuds from OnePlus. It will reportedly allow you to “listen without the cords in your way,” the teaser says.

Sadly, the tweet does not offer any further information. At this point, there is no clarity on the kind of design OnePlus will opt for. However, reports indicate that the OnePlus truly wireless earbuds will come with Apple AirPods-inspired design. But there is also a possibility that the earbuds could resemble as cordless version of Bullets Wireless.

Similar to several earbuds that are available out there, using adjustable silicon tips offers a better fit. It also helps in improving noise isolation. Now, whether or not OnePlus incorporates active noise cancellation feature remains to be seen.

Expected pricing, launch date

With strong competition around, OnePlus is expected to undercut its rivals in terms of pricing. There is no word on the launch date though. Probably we might see them in the first quarter of 2020, or along with the OnePlus 8 launch. According to a report on PhoneArena, if the wireless earbuds are launched without active noise cancelation, they could be priced around $99 (approximately Rs 7,100).

On the other hand, if the feature does come on board, the price could be between $150 (approximately Rs 10,800) to $200 (approximately Rs 14,300). This will still be cheaper than the Apple AirPods Pro that come with active noise cancellation, with prices starting at Rs 24,900.