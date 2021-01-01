comscore OnePlus Band first look out: It looks just like Xiaomi Mi Band 5 | BGR India
OnePlus Band's alleged first look pictures revealed

OnePlus Band is in the works and said to go official in the first half of 2021. The fitness band is expected to launch at $40, around Rs 2900 in India.

OnePlus-Band first look

OnePlus is working on a fitness band as well. Over the last few months we have come across rumours of OnePlus smartwatch. Reports now suggest that the Chinese tech giant will enter the fitness band segment in 2021. The band, as per reports, will launch a few weeks ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch. Ahead of the launch, a leak reveals the first look picture of the upcoming OnePlus Band. Also Read - OnePlus fitness band to launch with price under Rs 3,000

A new leak coming from tipster Mukul Sharma reveals the first look picture of the Band, the company first ever fitness band. OnePlus has already tried out new design scheme for its products be it smartphones, TVs or others. The leaked image shows the Band with a very basic fitness band design. Also Read - OnePlus 8T gets OnePlus Store app, Nov 2020 security patch with new OxygenOS update

In the image we can see the alleged OnePlus Band will colourful straps including orange, blue and black. The band looks more like Realme and Honor band. Rumours suggest that the fitness band from the Chinese brand will features AMOLED display and long lasting battery life. The leaked image shows the Band wit colourful display similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.10 with December 2020 Security Patch

OnePlus Band launch and price

The fitness band is likely to launch in the first half of 2021. Rumours suggest that the fitness band will launch ahead of the OnePlus 9 series launch, which is expected to go official in either February and March.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus fitness band is expected to be priced at $40, which roughly translates to around Rs 2900. This suggests that with the upcoming fitness band OnePlus will take on the likes of other popular fitness bands in the market including Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Honor Band 6, Realme Band, among others.

Alongside fitness band, the brand is also working on a brand new smartwatch. The upcoming smartwatch has already been confirmed by CEO Pete Lau in various interviews previously. Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus smartwatch will launch in the first half of 2021.

The brand is trying to enter different segments and target consumers in all price categories. Last year, in 2020, the company entered the mid range smartphone segment with the OnePlus Nord and budget smart TV segment as well.

  Published Date: January 1, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Best Sellers