OnePlus Band now available to buy in India: Price, features, specs
OnePlus Band is the company's first step in the wearables segment and competes directly with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

Oneplus Band

OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus Band as its first time in the wearables world. The OnePlus Band is now available to buy in the country. Here’s all you need to know about the OnePlus fitness band and whether or not it’s a good option to go for. Also Read - OnePlus Band vs Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: Which one to pick at Rs 2,499?

OnePlus Band Price, Availability

The OnePlus Band is an affordable fitness tracker and comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,499. It is available to buy via OnePlus.in, Amazon India, and Flipkart. It competes with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which is priced the same. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: OnePlus Band launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut

The fitness band is available with black straps but you can purchase the dual-color bands separately at Rs. 399 via the OnePlus website. Also Read - OnePlus Band first look

OnePlus Band Specs, Features: Should you buy?

The fitness tracker comes with a 1.1-inch touchscreen AMOLED display and includes a heart rate sensor, which is one of the very basic functions of a fitness band. One interesting feature it has is the ability to track the blood oxygen level with the use of the SpO2 sensor and can even track sleep.

The OnePlus Band comes with various exercise modes such as Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, Free Training. The band is backed by a 100mAh battery with up to 14 days of battery life and supports 5ATM and IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. It can be charged via a standalone dongle, which supports a USB Type-A port.

In addition to this, when synced with a smartphone, the OnePlus Band can display message notifications, incoming calls, music controls, and more.

The OnePlus Band is a definite competitive option at Rs. 2,499, coming with a SpO2 monitor (which the Mi Band 5 lacks), over 10 exercise modes, sleep tracking, and an attractive design (with different strap colors), which off-tracks from the usual, boring design of a fitness band and offers something refreshing.

However, the Mi Band 5, which is the direct competitor comes with better Android/iOS compatibility, the ability to change watch faces via the Mi Fit app, and offers menstrual cycle tracking, something which adds to the whole experience.

Hence, if you aim to be in the OnePlus ecosystem and are attracted to the looks, the OnePlus Band is an option to go for. But, if you aim for more functionality and better usage, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 it is.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2021 10:52 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 13, 2021 11:04 AM IST

