OnePlus Band is all set to launch in India on January 11. This is the first fitness band from the company and interestingly India is among the first markets to get the band. Also Read - Apple removes Parler app from App Store after Google

With the fitness band, OnePlus is all set to take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Realme Band, Honor Band, among others. Ahead of the launch a lot has been revealed about the fitness band. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the upcoming fitness band. Also Read - OnePlus Band confirmed to arrive on January 11: Expected price, features and more

OnePlus Band launch date, timing

OnePlus Band will launch in India on Monday, January 11. The virtual launch event will begin at 11am IST. You will be able to watch the event livestream on YouTube, OnePlus’ social media channels including Twitter and Facebook and also on the official website. The launch event should be streamed on Amazon India as well. Also Read - OnePlus Band to offer SpO2 monitor, company confirms

OnePlus Band price in India (expected)

The fitness band is expected to take on the likes of the popular Mi Band 5 in India. This means the pricing should also be at par with the latest Mi Band. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499 in the country. We still don’t know the official pricing of the band but rumours suggest that it should be priced under Rs 2500 in the country. We should wait for the company to officially announce the pricing of the fitness band. band

OnePlus Band sale, availability

The fitness band from OnePlus will be available on Amazon India website and also on OnePlus.in. The sale date of the band is yet to be revealed.

OnePlus Band top features

One of the biggest highlight of the band will be SpO2 support, which means the fitness band will be able to measure your blood oxygen level, which is very important at this COVID-19 times. The dedicated Amazon page also reveals that the band will be water resistant and come in dual colour tone. The company has confirmed two colour options of the OnePlus – Orange -grey and Black – grey.

The Amazon listing further reveals that the fitness band will include OnePlus logo at the bottom of the screen. There will be features such as heart rate monitor, several exercise modes, long lasting battery life, among others.