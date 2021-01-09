comscore OnePlus Band confirmed to arrive on January 11: Expected price, features
OnePlus Band confirmed to arrive on January 11: Expected price, features and more

OnePlus is all set to enter the wearables market with the launch of a fitness band and a smartwatch to compete with Xiaomi, Realme, and more.

OnePlus has been in the news for its first step in the wearables world, which it is soon to take. The company is expected to soon launch a fitness band and a smartwatch for which both official leaks and rumors are making rounds. Now, we have an official word on when the fitness band — the OnePlus Band — is launching. Read on to know. Also Read - OnePlus Band to offer SpO2 monitor, company confirms

OnePlus Band launch date revealed

As announced by the company, the OnePlus Band will make its official entry on January 11 at 11 am in India as the ‘face of fitness.’ The company has also started sending media invites for the same. Also Read - OnePlus 8T video playback issue fixed with latest Oxygen OS 11 update

OnePlus has also been dropping hints revealing certain things about the OnePlus Band. For instance, it recently revealed that the fitness tracker will come with support for a SpO2 monitor that will measure the blood oxygen levels.

The OnePlus fitness tracker is also confirmed to get water and dust resistance and sleep tracking. It will come with a dual-color style with two color options, namely, black/grey and orange/grey, and feature a rectangular design. The fitness band will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the Realme Band, and more

Past rumors have revealed a few more details about the OnePlus Band, giving us further clue about it. Known tipster Ishan Agrawal has suggested that the fitness tracker will come with a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch screen display and will have up to 14 days of battery life. There could be support for a heart rate sensor and up to 12 exercise modes including Outdoor Run, Cycling, Cricket, Pool Swim, Yoga, and more.

While there is no confirmation on the price, the OnePlus Band is likely to be priced at Rs. 2,599, owing to previous information that suggested it will cost under $40 (around Rs. 3,000).

For those who don’t know, OnePlus is also expected to launch another wearable in the form of a smartwatch — the OnePlus Watch — which might either launch alongside the fitness band or the OnePlus 9 series in a few months.

To know how the OnePlus Band turns out to be, we need to wait until the January 11 launch, scheduled to take place in two days. Hence, stay tuned for more details.

  Published Date: January 9, 2021 5:17 PM IST

Best Sellers