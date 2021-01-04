OnePlus will be soon entering the wearables segment with the launch of its first-ever fitness band and a smartwatch. The company has been rumored to soon launch a fitness band, which has now been teased, suggesting that the launch is not so far, especially in India. Here are the details you should know. Also Read - OnePlus Nord to get OxygenOS 11 next week

OnePlus Band teased

OnePlus recently took to Twitter (via the OnePlus India Twitter handle) and gave us a glimpse of its fitness tracker, supposedly called the OnePlus Band. This suggests that the fitness tracker is soon to arrive in India.

While the image doesn't show the band directly, it tells us that the band is likely to get a rectangular display with a OnePlus branding underneath it. The company also has a dedicated microsite for the OnePlus fitness band to update people about the latest information on it.

This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.#SmartEverywear Head to the link to get notified: https://t.co/LUCWvulREa pic.twitter.com/ynLzgyFxku — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2021

To recall, OnePlus’ fitness band was recently spotted in the rumor mill. Rumors suggest that it will be priced at $40 (around Rs. 3,000) and will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi Band and the Realme fitness band.

It is likely to get an AMOLED display with a possible Always-on-Display (AOD) feature, water resistance, long battery life, and the ability to track various fitness activities. Another leak (courtesy, Mukul Sharma) hinted at three color options for the band (black, orange, or blue) with different clock styles.

OnePlus is also expected to launch a smartwatch, purportedly called the OnePlus Watch. While previously it was mere speculation, OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that a smartwatch is in the works. For this, the company is in talks with Google to enhance the Wear OS for the smartwatch for better smart device compatibility.

The OnePlus Watch will compete with the Oppo Watch, Realme Watch, and more. It is likely to get a circular AMOLED display and come with a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, up to 10 sports modes, and more.

The OnePlus Band and the OnePlus Watch are expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series slated to arrive early this year, possibly in March or April.