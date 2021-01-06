OnePlus Band is all set to launch in India soon. The first ever fitness band from OnePlus has been teased on Amazon India website earlier today. The e-commerce giant has created a dedicated page for the fitness band which reveals some of the key details of the band. The OnePlus Band will come with water resistant features similar to Mi Smart Band 5 and other competition bands. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now: Should you download it?

The Amazon listing reveals that the fitness band will launch in India soon. The launch date of OnePlus Band has not been confirmed by the company so far. Rumours suggest that the upcoming fitness band could launch by the mid of this month. However, we suggest you take rumours and leaks with a pinch of salt. Also Read - OnePlus launches new AK vs AK: Stops at Nothing online game featuring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap

What we know about OnePlus Band

The Amazon teaser reveals that the OnePlus Band will include the OnePlus logo at the bottom of the screen. It is the new OnePlus logo, which the company launched last year with ONEPLUS (in all caps). The teaser also confirms that the fitness band will include a sleep tracking feature as well. The band will also include a heart rate sensor as well similar to all the competition brands including Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, among others. Also Read - Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

The OnePlus Band will feature a dual tone design scheme. In simple words, the strap of the fitness band will include two colours, which will make the product unique in the crowded space. In the Amazon teaser the OnePlus Band appears in two colours — black + grey and orange + grey. There could be other funky colour options as well.

This is the first ever fitness band that OnePlus is gearing up to launch. India could be among the first markets to get the band followed by other markets globally.

Ahead of the launch, a leak coming from Ishan Agarwal suggests the OnePlus Band launch date and price in India. According to the leak, the fitness band will be priced at Rs 2,499 and launch on January 11. The tipster revealed that the band will include features such as blood saturation monitoring, 1.1-inch touch display, 14 day long battery life, 13 exercise modes including Outdoor Run, Cycling, Cricket, Pool Swim, Yoga, among others.

A past report had suggested that the OnePlus Band will be priced at $40, which is roughly around Rs 2900. We will suggest you to take this information with a pinch of salt until OnePlus confirms the launch date, the price and the features or key specifications of the upcoming fitness band.

OnePlus is also working on a smartwatch to launch later this year. The company CEO Pete Lau confirmed the OnePlus smartwatch last year. There are not much details available about the upcoming smartwatch.