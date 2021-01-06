comscore OnePlus Band listed on Amazon India, price and launch date leaked
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • OnePlus Band listed on Amazon India, price and launch date out
News

OnePlus Band listed on Amazon India, price and launch date out

Wearables

OnePlus Band price in India is expected to launch in India at Rs 2,499. The fitness band is listed on Amazon India website ahead of launch.

OnePlus Band

OnePlus Band is all set to launch in India soon. The first ever fitness band from OnePlus has been teased on Amazon India website earlier today. The e-commerce giant has created a dedicated page for the fitness band which reveals some of the key details of the band. The OnePlus Band will come with water resistant features similar to Mi Smart Band 5 and other competition bands. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now: Should you download it?

The Amazon listing reveals that the fitness band will launch in India soon. The launch date of OnePlus Band has not been confirmed by the company so far. Rumours suggest that the upcoming fitness band could launch by the mid of this month. However, we suggest you take rumours and leaks with a pinch of salt. Also Read - OnePlus launches new AK vs AK: Stops at Nothing online game featuring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap

What we know about OnePlus Band

The Amazon teaser reveals that the OnePlus Band will include the OnePlus logo at the bottom of the screen. It is the new OnePlus logo, which the company launched last year with ONEPLUS (in all caps). The teaser also confirms that the fitness band will include a sleep tracking feature as well. The band will also include a heart rate sensor as well similar to all the competition brands including Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, among others. Also Read - Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

The OnePlus Band will feature a dual tone design scheme. In simple words, the strap of the fitness band will include two colours, which will make the product unique in the crowded space. In the Amazon teaser the OnePlus Band appears in two colours — black + grey and orange + grey. There could be other funky colour options as well.

This is the first ever fitness band that OnePlus is gearing up to launch. India could be among the first markets to get the band followed by other markets globally.

Oneplus band, Oneplus band price in india, Oneplus band specs, Oneplus band features, Oneplus band design, Oneplus band amazon

Image: OnePlus India

Ahead of the launch, a leak coming from Ishan Agarwal suggests the OnePlus Band launch date and price in India. According to the leak, the fitness band will be priced at Rs 2,499 and launch on January 11. The tipster revealed that the band will include features such as blood saturation monitoring, 1.1-inch touch display, 14 day long battery life, 13 exercise modes including Outdoor Run, Cycling, Cricket, Pool Swim, Yoga, among others.

A past report had suggested that the OnePlus Band will be priced at $40, which is roughly around Rs 2900. We will suggest you to take this information with a pinch of salt until OnePlus confirms the launch date, the price and the features or key specifications of the upcoming fitness band.

OnePlus is also working on a smartwatch to launch later this year. The company CEO Pete Lau confirmed the OnePlus smartwatch last year. There are not much details available about the upcoming smartwatch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 6, 2021 12:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Band listed on Amazon India, price and launch date out
Wearables
OnePlus Band listed on Amazon India, price and launch date out
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to this feature as a Samsung first: Know what is it

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to this feature as a Samsung first: Know what is it

Xiaomi planned to ditch in-box charger in 2015, says CEO

News

Xiaomi planned to ditch in-box charger in 2015, says CEO

Xiaomi seems to be working on Mi 11 Lite: Know details

News

Xiaomi seems to be working on Mi 11 Lite: Know details

OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now

News

OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to this feature as a Samsung first: Know what is it

Xiaomi planned to ditch in-box charger in 2015, says CEO

Xiaomi seems to be working on Mi 11 Lite: Know details

OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro in the works, details revealed

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in 2021

Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Band listed on Amazon India, price and launch date out

Wearables

OnePlus Band listed on Amazon India, price and launch date out
OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now

News

OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Winter Sale में बंपर डिस्काउंट, सस्ते में मिल रहे TV-स्मार्टफोन और बहुत कुछ

Co-WIN App अभी नहीं हुआ है लॉन्च, इन फेक ऐप से रहें सावधान

WhatsApp ने अपडेट की पॉलिसी, तुरंत कर लें ये काम नहीं तो खो देंगे सारे एक्सेस

5G सपोर्ट के साथ आ रहा है Redmi Note 10 Pro, सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर हुआ लिस्ट

Vivo X60 Pro+ के डीटेल लॉन्च से पहले लीक, पावरफुल प्रोसेसर के साथ मिलेगी सुपर फास्ट चार्जिंग

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to this feature as a Samsung first: Know what is it
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to this feature as a Samsung first: Know what is it
Xiaomi planned to ditch in-box charger in 2015, says CEO

News

Xiaomi planned to ditch in-box charger in 2015, says CEO
Xiaomi seems to be working on Mi 11 Lite: Know details

News

Xiaomi seems to be working on Mi 11 Lite: Know details
OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now

News

OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro in the works, details revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro in the works, details revealed

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers