OnePlus is working on its fitness band which is tipped to launch in India as early as next week. Prior to the official announcement, OnePlus has revealed quite a few details of the OnePlus Band, such as 13 dedicated exercise modes including yoga, running, and more. The company in a recent tweet said that the OnePlus Band will feature SpO2 monitor. Also Read - OnePlus 8T video playback issue fixed with latest Oxygen OS 11 update

“Staying safe just became easier. With the SpO2 monitor built in our newest device, you can be confident that you are healthy and at peak performance throughout the day,” OnePlus India said in a tweet. For those unaware, SpO2 monitor measures the blood oxygen levels. Also Read - OnePlus Band listed on Amazon website, price and launch date leaked

OnePlus Band is also listed on the Amazon India website, which reveals some of its key features. For instance, the OnePlus Band will be water and dust resistant. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now: Should you download it?

It will be available in dual-color style. So, it looks like the strap of the band will sport two colors, a design that could set the OnePlus Band apart from competitors. The Amazon listing shows off the black+grey and orange+grey color options, though there could be more upon launch.

The OnePlus band is said to offer 14 days of battery life and 13 exercise modes including cycling, yoga, running, and more. OnePlus Band will compete with the likes of Mi Smart Band 5.

Though the company has not confirmed a launch date as of now, a dedicated page for the OnePlus Band hints it could be announced soon. Several reports hint at January 11 as the launch date, but we will have to wait for an official confirmation to know more.

OnePlus Band will feature a colored display. At the bottom of the display, will be the OnePlus logo that the company unveiled last year. The new OnePlus logo is essentially OnePlus in all caps – ONEPLUS. More features confirmed for the OnePlus Band are a heart rate sensor and sleep tracking.

Images of the OnePlus Band were also leaked recently by tipster Mukul Sharma revealing colorful straps in orange, blue and black colors as well as a colored display. Apart from the OnePlus Band, the company is also said to be working on its smartwatch that is expected o launch in the first half of 2021.