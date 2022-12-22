comscore OnePlus Buds Pro 2's design revealed by ahead of launch
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design confirmed via Weibo: See how the earbuds look

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will launch on February 7, 2023, alongside the OnePlus 11. It will come in a new Arbor Green color option.

  • A Chinese tipster reveals the design of the Buds Pro 2 on Weibo.
  • The new TWS earbuds look similar to the original Buds Pro.
  • The earbuds will come in a new Arbor Green color option.
OnePlus has scheduled an event on February 7 for the release of the OnePlus 11. At the same launch event, the brand will also release the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The Buds Pro 2 will be a pair of TWS earbuds that will succeed the original Buds Pro launched last year. Also Read - OnePlus 11 launch in India to take place in February 2023

Now, tipster Whylab has revealed the earbuds’ design on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. Along with its design, we also get to see its new color option. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design, specs, features

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will launch on February 11 in China. The TWS earbuds will have a similar design as the Buds Pro. The earbuds will have an in-ear style design with dual finishes. The upper portion will be matte and the lower will be glossy. The ear tips will be slightly dark offering contrast. Also Read - BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Check entire list of winners here

The case of the earbuds will be squircle in shape and have the OnePlus branding. We get to see the new Arbor Green color option that looks premium.

Apart from the design, some of the features and specs of the earbuds were revealed. The TWS earbuds will come with 11mm and 6mm dual drivers. They will support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 45db. The earbuds will also have LHDC 4.0 codec and support spacial audio.

The earbuds are said to offer up to 9 hours of usage with ANC off and up to 38 hours with the charging case.

As said previously, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 11 at the same event.

OnePlus 11 specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 11 will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display having a Quad-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will be a 10-bit screen that will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will come with a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, 48MP ultra-wide, and 32MP telephoto camera.

It will have a 16MP single camera for taking selfies. The device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It will boot on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2022 10:58 AM IST
