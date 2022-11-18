OnePlus Buds Pro 2 leak reveals design, features of company's next flagship earbuds

OnePlus may soon launch the successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro wireless earbuds. Rumours have suggested that the successor may be known as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. While a launch date is not clear, it is expected that OnePlus will unveil its next flagship truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds alongside the OnePlus 11 series sometime next year. That means a wait. Meanwhile, a fresh leak on the Buds Pro 2 has cropped up, revealing the design of the company’s upcoming earbuds. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT receives Android 13 stable update in India: Check details

91Mobiles has obtained what looks like press renders of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The photo renders clearly show that the next earbuds in the company's lineup will look like their prequel. The earbuds will likely come in at least the Olive Green colour, as shown in the renders. The charging case would still be small and squarish, while the earbuds will have silver accents on their stems and a matte finish on the top. The charging case has a physical button on the inside to allow activating the pairing mode on the earbuds.

Interestingly, the charging case has "Co-created by Dynaudio" etched on the underside of the lid, indicating that OnePlus is using the same technology for its earbuds as Oppo. Oppo's flagship Enco X range has used Dynaudio technology for better sound quality, and it looks like OnePlus will also try to offer that.

Since the design is mostly the same, familiar users will not likely have trouble liking the earbuds, while people who did not like the earbuds last time because of their design may be disappointed. Anyhow, OnePlus has not said anything, so take these renders with a grain of salt.

Previously, the features and specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 had also leaked. According to a report by Pricebaba, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 would come with 11mm and 6mm dual drivers and an active noise-cancellation up to 45dB. The report said the Buds Pro 2 would some with up to six hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC and up to nine hours without it. These runtimes are for just the earbuds. With the charging case, the battery life becomes 22 hours with ANC and 38 hours without it.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may come with three microphones, LHDC 4.0 codec for lossless audio quality, and even support for spatial audio. With the help of three mics, the earbuds may offer adaptive active noise-cancellation. The earbuds may come with fast charging, letting users get three hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The report also said there could be wireless charging available on the earbuds.