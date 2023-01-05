OnePlus launched two new products in China recently: OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds. The highlights of the newly launched earbuds include noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos spatial audio support and 39 hours of battery life. These are the successor of the OnePlus Buds Pro that debuted in India last year at Rs 9,990. Also Read - OnePlus 11 launched with LTPO 3.0 display, Hasselblad cameras, and 100W FC

Notably, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 along with OnePlus 11 will debut in India on February 7 at 7.30 pm IST. The Amazon teaser of the upcoming smartphone has already surfaced on the internet. Also Read - OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 8 and more are compatible for 5G network in India

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications, features

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with a MelodyBoostTM dual driver setup that houses 11mm and 6mm drivers. As per the company, the 11mm driver focuses on dealing with the low frequency for deeper, fuller, more textured and dynamic bass, while the 6mm driver delivers a wider range of sound and pure clear vocals. They offer better active noise cancellation that can cancel up to 48dB of ambient noise. Also Read - OnePlus 11 to launch today: How to watch the live stream, what to expect

When your tech excels, you do too.#OnePlusBudsPro2 #OnePlus11 5G Experience the #ShapeofPower on February 7. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 4, 2023

The earbuds will also support dual connection for easy switching. As per the company, “The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also feature one default equalizer (EQ) and three customized EQs – Bold, Serenade, and Bass. All four EQs are co-tuned with Dynaudio, enabling users to listen every song with its original pure sounds.”

In terms of battery, the tech company claims that it can offer up to 39 hours of battery with ANC off. They come with support for wireless charging and can be charged via a Qi charger or USB-C charger (wired).

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price, availability

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are launched at CNY 899 (approx Rs 10,800) in China. They come in black and green colour options.

In China, they will go on sale on January 9. As mentioned earlier, they will debut in India next month.