OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to get Google s Spatial Audio feature

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in India on February 7. Ahead of the official launch, the company has divulged details as to what we should expect from the company’s upcoming premium TWS earbuds. The company today revealed that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will come with Google’s Spatial Audio feature. Also Read - ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

The company today revealed that its upcoming TWS earbuds is one of the first TWS earbuds in the market to adopt Google’s spatial audio feature developed for Android 13. This feature will ensure that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 users get a multi-dimensional experience within a pair of earbuds. Also Read - Amazon launches Amazon Air in India to ensure faster deliveries to metros

Furthermore, the company said that it has collaborated with Google to optimised the spatial audio of the Buds Pro 2 to ‘simulate the immersive multi-dimensional experience found in theaters’. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 use the company’s spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor to provide greater stability, compatibility with app expansions, to the users which enables other apps to use its technology. Also Read - Zomato job posting says candidate should not believe in work-life balance

In addition to bringing spatial audio to the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the company is also bringing other Android 13-based features including Android 13’s Fast Pair feature, which lets users quickly connect to nearby Android devices in one tap. Additionally, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will also get Android’s audio switching feature, which will enable this pair of TWS earbuds to connect to two Android devices simultaneously, and seamlessly switch the audio between them.

The company also said that it has developed a bespoke stereo up-mixing algorithm, which creates a multi-dimensional sound from mainstream audio and video apps.

“With OnePlus integrating this new framework alongside support for Fast Pair and audio switching, we’re looking forward to adding their Buds 2 Pro Series to the Android ecosystem of connected devices that all work better together,” Erik Kay, VP of Engineering at Android, said on the occasion.

What is Spatial Audio

It is worth noting that Google introduced Spatial Audio on its Pixel smartphones with the launch of Android 13 last year. As Google, explains it, Spatial Audio shifts the source of the sound to adapt with how users turn their heads, giving them a more immersive listening experience on their Android phone or tablet. “The sound is “spatialized” to create a multi-speaker effect, similar to a surround sound setup, with headphones,” Google says.

Of course, the feature not only requires hardware support to work, but it also requires the app streaming music, such as YouTube or Spotify, to support this functionality.