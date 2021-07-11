OnePlus Buds Pro up for testing for community members alongside Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 is coming and, as usual, OnePlus couldn’t keep the details to itself. It revealed the chipset and the areas where one can expect improvements. However, OnePlus is also working on a pair of new earbuds and has even revealed its name on its community. It’s called the OnePlus Buds Pro but OnePlus is yet to reveal either the design or the specs. Maybe the beans will spilt coming week? Also Read - Top tech news of this week: No need to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Realme affordable laptops and more

As part of the OnePlus Lab programme, OnePlus is letting community members try out the new Buds Pro ahead of the launch. This is available alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 trial programme under Lab. One can register for the trial until July 17. Given that the Nord 2 is launching on July 22, it seems that OnePlus planning a joint launch for these.

OnePlus Buds Pro coming soon

This isn't surprising, given that OnePlus announced the original Buds alongside the Nord 5G last year. Hence, it's a full year after the original's launch and an upgrade seems sensible. Currently, OnePlus sells the Buds and Buds Z true wireless earbuds at different price points. Given that none of these feature ANC, OnePlus could finally offer it with the Pro.

With the recent integration of OnePlus and Oppo, we won’t be surprised if the Buds Pro takes cues from the Oppo Enco W51 or the Realme Buds Pro. Dizo did the same recently by renaming the Realme earbuds as its own offering, despite Realme selling its version.

The Oppo Enco W51 was and is still one of our favourites in the sub-Rs 10,000 space and we expect OnePlus to offer similar levels of performance at a similar price. There’s also a possibility of the OnePlus Buds Pro going high-end like the Oppo Enco X with superior drivers and professionally tuned audio.

While the Buds Pro remains a mystery for now, the Nord 2 is opening up weeks before its launch. OnePlus has already confirmed a modified MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip powering the Nord 2. Courtesy of this chip, the Nord is said to offer better camera and videography performance, and faster game loading times. Leaks have also revealed a OnePlus 9-inpsired design, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and improved camera hardware.