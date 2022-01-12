OnePlus Buds Pro gets a new Lord of the Rings Mithril shade: Features, specs

OnePlus Buds Pro is getting a new Mithril coating. The new colour variant was launched alongside the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. The special edition shares the same finish but has a metallic colour. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT India launch on January 14, gets listed on Geekbench with all key specs

For the unversed, Mithril is a fictional metal that was mentioned in The Lord of the Rings universe, the one they used to carve the shiny armours in Middle Earth. The coating is made through NCVM (non-conductive vacuum metallization) technology, adding a distinctive metallic effect. There is a fingerprint-resistant coating on the buds and the case. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro alternatives in India: From Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, to iPhone 13

OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril edition specs

Except for the metal-like coating, the internals on the OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril edition remains the same. The earbuds feature 11mm dynamic drivers, and have SBC, AAC, LHDC v3 Bluetooth codec support. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC launched: Check pricing, specifications

The earbuds also come with a new Dual Connection feature that allows being connected to two devices simultaneously and automatically switching between them, depending on the one that starts playing audio. The feature has been made available via an incremental 531.531.410 update.

The new OnePlus Buds Pro Mithril edition has been launched at a promo price of CNY 699 (around Rs 8,000) in China. The earbuds originally cost the same as the regular variant, i.e. CNY 799 (around Rs. 9,300).

As mentioned earlier, the new earbuds were showcased alongside the new flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. The premium phone from OnePlus ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, Hasselblad backed triple rear camera setup, Android 12 OS, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The device is currently available only in China, although reports suggest the phone likely to hit other markets this Spring. On a related note, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro recently received support for the high-quality LHDC codec with the Android 12 update. Notably, this codec is supported by the OnePlus Buds Pro as well.