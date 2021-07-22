OnePlus Buds Pro launched with adaptive ANC, Zen Mode: Check details

The OnePlus Nord 2 is a brand new addition to OnePlus’ ever-expanding smartphone lineup and to complement it like last year, OnePlus announced a new pair of TWS earbuds this year as well. It’s called the OnePlus Buds Pro and for some weird reason, does not get an Indian price yet but carries a European price of Euro 149 and $149 in the US. A direct Google translation points at a premium Rs 11,000 pricing, which puts it closer to the AirPods category. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 becomes official as the OG Nord's successor in India

That’s pricey when compared to previous OnePlus Buds TWS models but OnePlus tries to justify the tag with a lot of extras and promised improvements. The design appears similar to the AirPods Pro and the Oppo Enco X, which recently got a new colour variant in India. OnePlus is selling the Buds Pro in white and black colour variants, and we have to say that the design look unique when compared to other AirPods clones. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 5G sale date confirmed by Vijay Sales, will be available from July 28

OnePlus Buds Pro features

The most unique selling point of the Buds Pro is the adaptive noise cancellation system that relies on three microphones to automatically adapt to the ambient sound. OnePlus says that each earbud can filter noise levels of up to 40dB based on the surrounding, although it can go as low as 25dB when required. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India today: Check specs and price, how to watch livestream

The 11mm drivers promise improved audio experience and there’s support for Dolby Atmos too, but the bigger upgrades come elsewhere. There’s a new OnePlus Audio ID that tunes your audio preferences into a unique profile based on your requirements. It uses Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and drops the latency ratings to 94ms. There’s also a new Zen Mode Air that plays relaxing sounds from a choice of five versions.

OnePlus also says that the earbuds themselves can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge and with the case, you can expect to go up to 38 hours. The Warp Charge solution will let you get 10 hours of backup in the case with just 10 minutes of charging. As expected, the case supports Qi-standard wireless charging as well.

Sadly, Indians will have to wait for OnePlus to put a price on this in terms of Rupees. Given the international prices, the OnePlus Buds Pro could compete with the Dynaudio tuned Oppo Enco X, which now sells at Rs 8,990. Does that get you interested in the OnePlus Buds Pro? Or, are you gonna stick to the cheaper Buds and Buds Z?