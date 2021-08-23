OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds price in India and sale date revealed: Check details here

OnePlus has officially announced the price and the availability details of its new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, dubbed OnePlus Buds Pro. To recall, the company unveiled the OnePlus Buds Pro alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 last month as an upgrade to the OnePlus Buds that were launched last year. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT could be so much more than just a mild camera update

OnePlus Buds Pro bring in active noise cancellation (ANC) along with an all-new design with support for pressure inputs. These will compete with the Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Jabra Elite 85t, to name a few. Also Read - Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas under Rs 2,000

OnePlus Buds Pro: Price, availability

OnePlus Buds Pro are priced at Rs 9,990 and will be made available in Glossy White and Matte Black colour options. They will be made available via Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner retail stores, starting August 26. Also Read - OxygenOS 12 release soon: Beta testing, stable build release and more revealed

OnePlus Buds Pro: Specifications

OnePlus Buds Pro come with 11mm dynamic drivers with support for Dolby Atmos and a Pro Gaming mode with a latency rate of as low as 94 milliseconds. The earbuds support both Android, iOS devices and connect via Bluetooth v5.2. They also come with an Extreme mode, which adds noise cancellation of up to 40db and the Faint mode adds noise cancellation of up to 25dB. It also has a Smart mode, which automatically responds to the ambient environment to adjust and compensate for surrounding noises.

For noise cancellation, the earbuds come with three microphones and use software algorithms to filter unwanted noise. The Buds Pro include a proprietary feature called OnePlus Audio ID, which allows users to calibrate a sound profile and customise the experience based on their liking.

The Buds Pro come with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, whereas, the charging case comes with an IPX4 water resistance rating only.

The company claims that the OnePlus Buds Pro can deliver up to 38 hours of battery along with the charging case. The earbuds themselves are rated for 10 hours of playback time in a 10-minute charge using the company’s Warp Charge technology. The charging case also comes with support for wireless charging based on Qi standard.