OnePlus launches Limited Edition Buds Z in India

OnePlus on Monday launched the limited edition OnePlus Buds Z in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist and designer Steven Harrington. One of the key highlights of the earbuds is that it features Steven Harrington's signature stylized graffiti along with artistic caricatures and designs. The OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition has been priced in India at Rs 3,699.

The limited edition OnePlus Buds Z will be available via an early access sale for Red Cable Club members from 12 PM on January 25, 2021 till 11:59PM on January 26 on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App. The open sale for the earbuds begins on January 27, 2021 across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and OnePlus offline stores.

OnePlus Limited Edition Buds Z: Check details here

OnePlus Buds Z limited edition comes with a two-tone purple and mint colour combo with a matching charging case. The earbuds come packed with advanced 10mm dynamic drivers and Bass Boost technology for heart-pounding audio. It is equipped with a dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos. The company claims that the limited edition earbuds offers "an impressive 20 hours of playback time, while a quick 10-minute top-up provides three hours of vibrant audio".

The limited Steven Harrington edition earbuds come with three sizes of silicone eartips and are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, environmental noise reduction for voice pickup, and Quick Pair. It also offers an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance for sports like jogging and workouts at the gym. The Quick Switch function on the Buds Z offers a convenient and seamless way for users to switch between their connected devices.

Commenting on the new launch Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO of OnePlus said, “At OnePlus, we always look for meaningful collaborations that our community desires. We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Steven Harrington to combine his unique art with our user-friendly products.” Lau further added, “For our users who are looking for the right combination of great sound quality and aesthetic design, the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition will prove to be a valuable addition.”