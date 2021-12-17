OnePlus has launched yet another pair of TWS earbuds globally, called OnePlus Buds Z2. These earbuds look just like their predecessor Buds Z that debuted in India last year at a price of Rs 2,999. One of the major highlights of the newly launched OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds is active noise cancellation. These OnePlus earbuds will compete against the likes of Nothing Ear 1 and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design

OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds availability, pricing

The earbuds are launched at $99 (approx Rs 7,600) in the US. They will be available in Pearl White and Obsidian Black colour variants. The Pearl White colour variant is now available for purchase in the US whereas the other will go on sale in early 2022. The company has further confirmed that OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds will be available in Europe and the UK from December 20. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to support 80W fast charging

Although OnePlus is yet to announce the India launch date, as per the rumours, they will debut soon in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch timeline has been leaked and it is earlier than we expected

Buds Z2 has officially launched! ⁰⁰For Today and Tomorrow only, our Red Cable Club Members will have First Access! Become a Member now! It’s free!

⁰

Find out how you can Play with Silence with the new Buds Z2! Get yours today for $99.99!⁰⁰https://t.co/A6eKXe4wJO pic.twitter.com/puw26lYW7h — OnePlus➕ (@OnePlus_USA) December 16, 2021

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications, features

The earbuds come with 11mm dynamic drivers, an upgrade from their predecessor’s 10mm drivers. The newly launched OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds also come with support for ANC that was missing from Buds Z. As per the company, the new earbuds can deliver noise cancellation up to 40dB. Additionally, users will also have an option to turn on a Transparency mode that will let them listen to ambient sounds along with music.

OnePlus Buds Z2 come with IP55 dust and water resistance rating. However, the charging case has an IPX4 rating for water resistance. In terms of battery, the company claims that the earbuds can offer up to 5 hours of playback with ANC and up to 7 hours of playback without ANC. Each earbud has a 40 mAh battery and the charging case houses a 520 mAh battery. The charging case also features a USB Type-C port for charging. OnePlus says that just 10 minutes of charging can offer up to 5 hours of playback.

In addition to this, users who do not use a OnePlus phone can download and use the HeyMelody app to get access to the settings of the OnePlus Buds Z2.